Orlando Pirates & Mamelodi Sundowns represented, no Kaizer Chiefs! Foster reveals his PSL role models

Bafana Bafana star striker Lyle Foster has mentioned Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns legends who inspired him.

Striker was developed at Bucs

He went to Europe at a tender age

Reveals players who influenced him

WHAT HAPPENED: Foster is currently among the big names in Mzansi as far as football is concerned.

The Burnley attacker insists former Pirates striker and Uefa Champions League-winning star Benni McCarthy - who is currently Manchester United's strikers coach, is among the players who had a positive impact on him.

The 23-year-old has further named two other stars who made him work harder to achieve greater heights in football.

Article continues below

WHAT HE SAID: "So overall, generally, the role model and focal point were Benni [McCarthy], you know what he’s achieved in the [Uefa] Champions League, finishing second in the Golden Boot race in the Premier League with Blackburn [Rovers]," Foster told the media.

"What he has achieved, he has always been the guy I looked up to, but just like in South African football.

Next Match Friendlies RSA COD Info

"I used to come to Orlando Stadium all the time, that time it was Kermit [Erasmus] and [Thamsanqa] Gabuza, those were the two guys I fell in love with," the Bafana striker added.

"[Leonardo] Castro at Sundowns at the time, so Castro isn’t South African but referencing South African guys, Benni was always that guy for any striker in South Africa and then Kermit and Gabuza as well."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Foster was developed at Pirates and after being promoted to the senior team, AS Monaco of France pounced on him.

He has since featured for Cercle Brugge, Vitoria de Guimaraes, and Westerlo. Currently, the versatile attacker is featuring for the Clarets in the Premier League; the South African has already scored two goals in the English top tier.

WHAT NEXT: Foster is aiming at reaching even greater heights at club and national team level.