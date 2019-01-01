Luc Eymael: Black Leopards' offer wasn't good enough

The accomplished tactician has opened up about the details of an offer he received from Lidoda Duvha

Former head coach Luc Eymael has explained why he rejected an offer from Premier Soccer League ( ) side Black .

The Belgian tactician is currently in charge of Tala'ea El Gaish SC, who are campaigning in the Egyptian Premier League.

Eymael has disclosed that he turned down an offer from Leopards as they could not meet his financial demands.

“I didn’t agree with Leopards because of what they were offering to me," Eymael told the Daily Sun.

According to the publication, Leopards offered Eymael a salary in the region of R100 000, which the experienced trainer rejected.

“I wanted the same contract I had with Free State Stars (2017-18 season), but what they offered me was far less than that," he added.

Leopards are currently searching for a new head coach after parting ways with English tactician Dylan Kerr last month.

"In fact, it was very far from what I earned at Stars. That is why I didn’t agree to join Leopards," the 59-year-old concluded.

Kerr managed to ensure that Lidoda Duvha retained their status in the PSL, but he resigned at the end of the season.

Eymael guided Stars to a 2018 Nedbank Cup triumph which was the club's first major trophy since 1994.

However, the mentor resigned from his position as the head coach of Ea Lla Koto in November 2018.

Eymael, who was once linked with , also coached in the PSL between 2016 and 2017.