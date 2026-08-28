Valencia are ready to spring a surprise in the current summer transfer market. The Spanish club have placed Liverpool playmaker Harvey Elliott at the top of their list to bolster the attack, after the England man fell out of favour with coach Andoni Iraola.

Talks between the three parties are already under way, with everyone keen to get the deal done quickly, according to journalist Matteo Moretto. Reports suggest Elliott has made clear to Iraola that he wants to leave Anfield for Valencia, and there is optimism on all sides about wrapping up the loan.

Valencia head coach Carlos Corberán made contact with the 23-year-old personally, according to Spanish newspaper "Marca". The player is enthusiastic about a fresh experience in La Liga and pulling on the Valencia shirt. Club chiefs are banking on the signing to unlock defences and add someone who can drive forward and score from midfield.

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Last season the young England international spent on loan at Aston Villa, but he managed just 9 appearances across all competitions. A clause in the loan deal would have forced Villa to trigger a permanent purchase worth 35 million pounds had he reached 10 games. Unai Emery, then Villa's coach, admitted the lack of minutes weighed on the player before he returned to Liverpool this summer.

Since joining from Fulham in 2019, Elliott has racked up 149 games for Liverpool. He was a key figure in Jürgen Klopp's final season, featuring 53 times. The problem is he has fallen out of the plans of former coach Arne Slot and current coach Iraola, who left him out of the latest squad against Newcastle. The message was clear: other options come first.