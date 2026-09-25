Liverpool identify Van Dijk's successor

Liverpool have started moving early to secure the future of their defence, placing Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven at the top of the list of candidates to succeed Dutchman Virgil van Dijk, with the Reds' captain approaching the final year of his contract.

According to "CaughtOffside", the Reds are planning an ambitious offer for the 25-year-old, keen to plan for the next phase and line up a long-term replacement for Van Dijk.

Liverpool's officials have admired Van de Ven for some time, and it's easy to see why. He plays with his left foot, boasts great pace and a strong physical build, and brings Premier League experience along with the Tottenham captaincy.

Mick Brown, the former chief talent scout at Manchester United, told "Football Insider" that Van de Ven had been on Liverpool's radar for a long time, considering that he meets many of the required criteria to succeed Van Dijk.

The Dutch defender's talent is clear, Brown added, despite question marks over his recent struggles at Tottenham. He also pointed to the team's continued decline, which could make a move to Liverpool an attractive option.









Any deal looks far from easy. Tottenham have strengthened their hand, tying Van de Ven down to a new five-year contract last August before handing him the armband for the 2026-2027 season, confirming his status as one of the key pillars of the club's project.

Van Dijk's contract expires in June 2027, and that deadline is pushing Liverpool's management to weigh up their options early rather than stumble into a sudden defensive rebuild.

Last season, Van de Ven featured in 45 matches across all competitions, 34 of them in the Premier League, taking his total for Tottenham to 96 appearances before the current campaign began.