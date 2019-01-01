Henderson nears Blades loan
Dean Henderson has not made the trip to Australia with the rest of the Manchester United squad as he will complete a loan move to Sheffield Untied.
The Sun says the 'keeper will retutn to Brammal Lane, where he helped the Yorkshire club gain promotion to the Premier Leaue last season.
The 22-year-old shot-stopper wants to commit his long-term future to Old Trafford, but will spend next season getting Premier League experience with the new boys.
Gerrard on Newcastle shortlist
Ranger's manager Steven Gerrard is on a shortlist of potential candidates to assume the vacant managerial position at Newcastle.
Roberto Martinez is another name on that list according to a report by the Newcastle Chronicle.
Gerrard would reportedly be receptive to a move to the Premier League, but is under contract in Glasgow until 2022, so compensation would have to be agreed between the clubs.
The Magpies would like to have Rafael Benitez's successor in place as soon as possible, with a pre-season tour to China in just a week.
Romero set for Juve medical
Genoa defender Cristian Romero will have a medical at Juventus on Tuesday but it's expected he'll leave the club on loan almost immediately.
The 21-year-old defender will join for a fee of around €20m (£18m/$22m).
He may return to Genoa, but it's more likely he'l head to Atalanta, that's according to Football Italia.
Donnarumma wants to stay at Milan
Gianluigi Donnarumma has told AC Milan and his agent, Mino Raiola, that he wants to stay at San Siro.
Calciomercato says that the 'keeper might have been sold by Milan after they failed to qualify for the Champions League and were disqualified from the Europa League by UEFA for violating financial fair play rules.
The club values the 20-year-old at €50m (£45m/$$56m) but may opt to keep him, as they were not fined by UEFA.
The only offer the club have received came from Paris Sain-Germain, who offered €30m and Alphonse Areola, which they rejected, according to the report.
Mitrovic commits to Fulham
Serbia international Aleksandar Mitrovic has signed a long-term deal with Fulham the club has announced.
The former Newcastle forward, who scored 11 times in Fulham's doomed Premier League campaign last season will remain in West London until 2024.
"A hugely popular figure and amongst the fans, we look forward to having Mitrovic leading the line in our promotion charge," says the statement.
The Club is absolutely delighted to announce that Aleksandar Mitrović has committed his future to #FFC! #TheGreat 🔥🔥🔥— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) July 7, 2019
16-year-old Englishman chooses Barca
Barcelona have beaten Paris Saint-Germain to the signature of teenaged wonderkid Louie Barry.
ESPN says the youngster was all set to sign with the Paris club, having passed a medical on Thursday, but had a last minute change of heart.
Barry, who was on the books at West Brom, turned down the chance for a larger payday with the Ligue 1 outfit to join the Catalan giants after being impressed with their sporting plan.
While playing for England youth teams the striker bagged 19 goals in 18 appearances.
Arsenal expected to announce Edu soon
Arsenal will hire former player Edu as Sporting Director as soon as Friday, according to Football.London.
The Brazilian, who was a member of the Gunners 'Invincibles' side of 2003-04, will fill the post left vacant by the departure of Sven Mislintat earlier this year.
Edu is currently at the Copa America with Brazil, where he is the teams 'Coordinator of Selections', and the North London club are waiting for that tournament to be over to announce him.
For their part the Brazilian governing body, the CBF, have denied he will be leaving, per the report.
Mustafi drops Arsenal exit hint
Shkodran Mustafi has removed 'Player for Arsenal' from his Instagram profile, suggesting he may be about to leave the North London club.
The Gunners are operating on a limited transfer budget and may be looking to move players on to augment their funds, say The Mirror.
Depite the change in his bio on the social networking site, Arsenal have received no offers for Mustafi, the report sasy.
Arnautovic completes China move
TalkSPORT reports that Markp Arnautovic has completed his move from West Ham United to Shanghai SIPG for around £23 million ($38m).
The Austria international only signed a contract extension in East London in January, but told the club he wanted to leave last week.
He has reportedly agreed personal terms with the Chinese club, and passed a medical on Friday.
Chelsea extend Nathan loan at Atletico Mineiro
Chelsea midfielder Nathan has returned to Brazilian club Atletico Mineiro on loan for a further six months, according to UOL.
The 23-year-old has spent the last 12 months at Mineiro on a temporary deal, and will remain at the club until the winter transfer window opens in England after the original agreement expired.
Everton “hopeful” of signing Kurt Zouma on permanent basis
Everton boss Marco Silva has admitted he remains "hopeful" of landing French centre-back Kurt Zouma on a permanent basis after his successful loan spell last season.
The Chelsea man made 36 appearances for the Toffees last term, and according to the Liverpool Echo, Silva wants to bring Zouma in alongside four more summer additions to his squad.
Premier League pair in chase to sign Fabio Borini
Premier League outfits Crystal Palace and Aston Villa are leading the chase to sign AC Milan striker Fabio Borini, according to Calciomercato.
New Rossoneri coach Marco Giampaolo has made the former Liverpool and Sunderland forward available for €15m, and the 28-year-old is reportedly willing to accept a move back to England.
Burnley close in on Erik Pieters signing
Burnley are reportedly close to signing Stoke City left-back Erik Pieters, according to the Burnley Express.
The Netherlands international has been at the Bet365 Stadium for six years in total, but fell out of favour last season and spent the second-half of the 2018-19 campaign on-loan at French club Amiens.
Gerrard issues 'now or never' time frame on Morelos transfer
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has put a strict time frame in place reagarding any potential transfer involving striker Alfredo Morelos.
The Colombian forward has been the subject of much speculation this summer, but according to the Daily Record, Gerrard is insisting that any possible exit from Ibrox will have to be instigated now or not at all.
West Ham trigger €50m Maxi Gomez release clause
West Ham United have reportedly triggered the €50m release clause required to sign Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez.
According to sources at Sky Sports, the 22-year-old Uruguayan will join the Hammers once they commit to paying the full amount in instalments.
Sky sources: West Ham offer £44.85m release clause of Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez.— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 7, 2019
Marotta rules out Icardi to Juventus & swap for Dybala
Inter managing director Beppe Marotta has ruled out the transfer of Mauro Icardi to Juventus, while adding a move for Paulo Dybala is more fantasy than reality.
Icardi’s future at the club has been under constant question since he was stripped of his captaincy in February, with a public row taking place between Inter, Icardi and his wife and agent Wanda Nara.
And at a news conference to introduce new Inter coach Antonio Conte, Marotta confirmed the club was looking to move on from both Icardi and Radja Nainggolan.
Real Madrid keen to give Hazard famous number seven shirt
Real Madrid bosses are keen to hand new signing Eden Hazard the club's famous number seven, previously worn by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Raul, but must sell current shirt holder Mariano Diaz first according to AS.
The report states that manager Zinedine Zidane is pushing the forward to accept offers away from the Santiago Bernabeu, and claims Hazard initially requested the number 10 shirt belonging to Luka Modric, who has refused to give it up.
Clyne may fight for Liverpool place
LIverpool right-back Nathaniel Clyne may reject offers to move away from Anfield and try and wrest his starting spot back from Trent Alexander-Arnold.
The Liverpool Echo suggest the England international might decide to wind down the final year of his contract, rejecting suitors including Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, West Ham and Napoli.
Clyne lost his place to Alexander-Arnold and asked to move away last season, joining Bournemouth on loan. He made 15 appearances for the Cherries.
Milan interested in Gedson Fernandes
AC Milan are considering paying €30m (£27m/$34m) for Benfica's Gedson Fernandes, Tuttosport claims.
The 20-year-old made 22 appearances for Benfica last year, his first season with the first team.
MIlan will have to assess their finances to see if they can afford the fee the Liga Nos club is asking for their two-cap Portugal international.
Liverpool prepared to offer Origi to snare Firpo
Liverpool are leading the way to capture Real Betis left back Junior Firpo according to Mucho Deporte in Spain.
The European Champions would like to sign the 21-year-old to bolster their options on the left-hand side of their defence after Alberto Moreno left the club.
The Reds are balking at Firpo's €50m (£45m/$56m) release clause, but may be prepared to offer Divock Origi as part of the deal, as he is in the last year of his contract at Anfield.
The Belgium international's high wages are a stumbling block for Betis, who would prefer the full fee in cash, the report continues.
Griezmann to Barca will be official by Wdnesday
Reports from Spain suggest that Barcelona will end the long-running transfer saga surrounding Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann this week.
AS say the Catalan club will deposit the €120m (£107m/$135m) fee necessary to trigger the France international's release clause by Tuesday at the latest.
The deal would be official on Wednesday, with Griezmann being unveiled on Friday, before reporting to pre-season training on July 14.
Griezmann is reportedly refusing to start preparing for the new season with Atleti, and his number 7 shirt has already been given to Joao Felix, and the paper says the whole affair will draw to a close very soon.
Villa agree Mings fee
Aston Villa have agreed a fee of £20 million ($25m) with Bournemouth for Tyrone Mings.
That's according to Sky's Rob Dorsett on Twitter, who also says Mings may not require a full medical in the Midlands.
The versatile 26-year-old defender spent the second half of last season on loan with the Villains, helping them win promotion to the Premier League, and it's that time that Dorsett suggests means he can avoid the full set of tests that normally precede a transfer.
#avfc have agreed a fee of £20m with #Bournemouth for defender Tyrone Mings.— Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) July 7, 2019
He’s expected in the Midlands in the next 24 hours to complete contract terms.
Because he spent last season on loan at Villa Park, it’s thought he won’t require a full medical.
Southampton favourites to land Bowen
Southampton are the bookies favourites to sign Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen, according to the Hull Daily Mail.
The paper reports new Hull manager Grant McCann is under no pressure to sell players and is anxious to keep last season's top scorer.
They also say that no formal approach has been made but the Saints are still 5/4 favourites to sign Bowen, ahead of Arsenal and Everton, with a fee around £12m ($15m) mooted.
Betis confirm Lopez departure as Roma move nears
Pau Lopez has left Real Betis ahead of an expected €22 million move to Roma.
The Italian side have been in talks with Betis for several weeks, seeing their initial bid for the goalkeeper rejected.
But Betis announced on Sunday that the 24-year-old is on the move, having given him permission finalise a switch to Rome.
Pau López abandona la concentración del #RealBetis en el @BMontecastillo con permiso del club 👐🎒🚘 pic.twitter.com/z4xbe9ARBz— Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis) July 7, 2019
AC Milan increase Veretout bid to €15m plus Biglia
AC Milan have offered Fiorentina €15 million plus Lucas Biglia in exchange for Jordan Veretout, Gazzetta dello Sport says.
The Rossoneri fell well short of Fiorentina's €25m asking price for the midfielder with their initial €13m offer but are hoping the improved fee plus a player in return will be more appealing to their Serie A rivals.
Atletico Madrid set to sign Saponjic from Benfica
Atletico Madrid are on the verge of signing Ivan Saponjic from Benfica, AS reports.
The Spanish side are looking for a replacement for Nikola Kalinic, who is expected to leave this summer.
Atletico have already reached an agreement with Benfica and have already had positive talks with the 21-year-old striker, who will travel to Madrid on Sunday for a medical.
Man Utd ask Pogba for patience as they hunt replacement
Red Devils give Real Madrid hope in bid to sign France star
Manchester United have softened their stance on Paul Pogba, according ti Marca.
The midfielder has made clear he wants to leave the club this summer amid interest from Real Madrid and Juventus.
United have been adamant that they will not sell him, but they have changed their tune this week and asked him to be patient while they hunt for a replacement.
The Red Devils are said to be negotiating with Lazio for star midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and if they get the deal wrapped up, they may be willing to discuss a deal for Pogba with Madrid before the transfer window closes.
Roma eye €20m Taison after El Shaarawy departure
Roma have made Shakhtar star Taison their top priority after seeing Stephan El Shaarawy leave for China.
The Italian side have seen the attacker leave for Shanghai Shenhua and are eyeing a replacement for him.
Although they have concerns over 31-year-old Taison, they are open to spending the €20 million (£18m/$22m) needed to land him.
Lukaku pefers Inter move over Juventus
Romelu Lukaku would rather join Inter this summer than either Juventus or Napoli, according to Calciomercato.
Although Inter have been leading the race to sign the Manchester United striker, they are yet to make an official bid as reports suggest they cannot afford him.
Juve and Napoli have been linked as potential alternatives for the Belgian, but he has decided that he wants to team up with Antonio Conte at San Siro.
Liverpool want to extend Klopp deal
Liverpool are trying to extend Jurgen Klopp's contract, the coach's agent says.
The German manager joined the Reds four years ago and has three years left on his contract with the club.
After guiding them to two Champions League finals, winning the crown this year, Liverpool are determined to ensure they tie him down to a longer deal.
Agent Marc Kosicke said: “[Jurgen] felt again at the recent celebrations [after winning the Champions League], what a great club Liverpool is, and that he is in the right place at the right time.”
Atletico join Man Utd & Spurs in Olmo race
Atletico Madrid are the latest team to have taken interest in Spain Under 21 star Dani Olmo, Mundo Deportivo reports.
Manchester United, Tottenham and Sevilla have all been linked with the winger following his impressive showing at the U21 European Championship this year.
Atletico have already reached out to the Dinamo Zagreb star about bringing him back to Spain, but they will have to free up space in the squad by getting rid of either Angel Correa or Vitolo.
PSG sign Bakker from Ajax
Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of Mitchel Bakker from Ajax.
The 19-year-old left-back agreed to a four-year deal with PSG in January but finished the campaign with Ajax before moving to the French capital for free this week.
De Gea close to new Man United deal
David De Gea is close to agreeing a new £350,000-a-week contract with Manchester United, according to the Mirror.
The Spaniard has just a year remaining on his current deal and with Real Madrid’s interest cooling in the stopper, United look set to reward their no.1 with an extension.
De Gea’s new wages will see him become the highest-paid goalkeeper in the world, although he had originally been holding out for a weekly salary of around £500,000 per week, similar to that of team-mate Alexis Sanchez.
Ndombele reveals why he chose Tottenham
New Tottenham signing Tanguy Ndombele has claimed Mauricio Pochettino was the key factor in convincing him to switch Lyon for London.
“Tottenham have one of the best managers in the world,” said the French midfielder. “The fact that he [Pochettino] wants you, it makes you want to come work with him. He was the one who shifted my decision.
“It is difficult to describe but he knows how to touch people, to leave a mark on people. He looked at me in the eyes and said: ‘Come with me, I am sure that you will progress’.”
De Ligt unsure on Juve move
Ajax star Matthijs de Ligt has grown unsure of his potential move to Juventus, due to concerns over manager Maurizio Sarri’s playing style.
La Gazzetta dello Sport report that De Ligt has even reached out to Sarri in an effort to discover what brand of football the Italian will play in Turin.
His fears over the former Chelsea manager’s style of play means the defender could opt against a move to Juventus, with Manchester United still keen to sign the youngster.
Jansson set for Brentford switch
Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson is set to complete a £5.5 million ($7m) move to Brentford, claim Football Insider.
The Swedish international’s sale was sanctioned by manager Marcelo Bielsa, whose relationship with Jansson has reportedly broken down.
Sarri interested in Tripper move
Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri is interested in signing Tottenham defender Kieran Trippier, according to journalist Aurelio Capaldi.
“Sarri began to appreciate him in the Premier League, so Trippier is an option,” Capaldi told the Transfer Window Podcast. “He’s very happy if the club manages to sign him.
“Sarri believes Juventus really needs offensive people on the sides and wants to make things happen.”
Newcastle monitor Norwich keeper
Newcastle United are considering a bid for Norwich City goalkeeper Jon McCracken.
The 19-year-old is yet to sign a new contract with the Canaries and, according to the Sun, has attracted interest from both Newcastle and Burnley.
Pogba named in United pre-season squad
Paul Pogba has been named in Manchester United’s traveling party for their upcoming pre-season tour of Australia and Asia.
The midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from the Red Devils, but his inclusion in the 28-man squad could suggest Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes to retain his services for the 2019/20 season.
Pochettino plans summer overhaul
Tottenham are willing to part with several first-team players this summer, including: Danny Rose, Kieran Trippier, Serge Aurier, Victor Wanyama, Vincent Janssen, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Josh Onomah and Marcus Edwards.
The MailOnline claim Mauricio Pochettino wants to rebuild his squad ahead of the new season, and is hoping to raise additional funds through selling said players.
City could move for Ake
Manchester City could turn their attentions to Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake, should they fail in their pursuit of Harry Maguire.
Having come through the youth ranks at Chelsea, Ake qualifies as a ‘home-grown’ player, something which City lack ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.
Therefore, the Mirror claim Pep Guardiola could be tempted to part with up to £40 million ($50m) to sign the Dutch defender, while Tottenham are also believed to be monitoring Ake’s situation.
Celtic prepare second bid for Sawyers
Celtic are set to make a second offer for Brentford’s Romaine Sawyers after their initial bid was turned down earlier this week.
The Hoops will follow up with a bid of £2 million ($3m) to lure the midfielder to Glasgow.
However, the Scottish Sun also report that Celtic will have to battle West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City for Sawyers’ signature.
Vazquez future could be decided in coming days
ABC are reporting that Real Madrid want to make a decision on the future of Lucas Vazquez before they travel to America on Tuesday.
The Spanish winger has attracted admiring glances from the likes of Arsenal, Paris St-Germain, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich this summer.
However, it is believed the £31 million ($39m) rated attacker would prefer a move to the Premier League, meaning the Gunners could have to make a substantial offer for Vazquez next week.
Burnley want £40m for James Tarkowski
Leicester City could have to part with up to £40 million ($50m) to sign Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski, according to the Sun.
The Foxes have identified the England defender as a potential replacement for Harry Maguire, but may have to pay up to half the fee from any potential income they receive from the transfer to sign Tarkowski.
Stoke willing to sell several first-team stars
Stoke City could part with most of the players still with the club from their relegation season in 2017/18.
The Daily Mail claim the likes of Giannelli Imbula, Kevin Wimmer, Bojan, Benik Afobe, Mame Diouf and Erik Pieters are all up for sale this summer.
As too, is midfielder Ryan Woods, who has been linked with moves to a number of Championship sides.
Ake transfer could alter Mings situation
Birmingham Live claim Aston Villa are still interested in signing Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings, but are monitoring the situation with Nathan Ake.
The Dutch centre-back has been linked with a move away from the Cherries this summer, which could make Villa’s pursuit of Mings more difficult.
Koulibaly to remain at Napoli
Italian journalist Aurelio Capaldi has claimed Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly has no plans to leave the club this summer, despite interest from Manchester United.
“I think Koulibaly is a player who has a lot of ambition, but he’s used to living in Napoli,” Capaldi told the Transfer Window Podcast.
“Of course Manchester United is a big name, very attractive name, but now I think Koulibaly’s aim is the big challenge - he wants to win an Italian title with Napoli. So for at least the next season he’s going to stay.”
Juve to offer £120m for Pogba
Juventus are ready to offer £120 million (£150m) for Manchester United star Paul Pogba.
The Frenchman has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford all summer, but the Times claim Juve are willing to part with significant money to sign their former midfielder.
However, United are prepared to reject such a huge offer for the Frenchman, while Real Madrid also remain keen to sign Pogba.
Everton plot £16m move for Delph
Everton are hoping to sign Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph, and are willing to part with £16 million ($20m) to secure his services.
The Sun claim Delph’s desire to remain on Gareth Southgate’s radar ahead of next summer’s Euro 2020 is paramount in his wish to leave the Etihad.
Turkish side Galatasaray are also interested in Delph, but he would prefer to remain in the Premier League.
Mourinho rejected £88m Chinese offer
Jose Mourinho rejected a £88 million ($110) offer to manage in China, according to Sky Sports.
The reported deal, worth an estimated £28 million ($35m) a year with bonuses, was made by Guangzhou Evergrande and is believed to be biggest ever offer made to a manager.
However, Mourinho rejected the chance to work in China as he believes his next managerial move will be to a European side.
Lampard wants Hudson-Odoi to remain at Chelsea
Frank Lampard has insisted Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is ‘central’ to his plans at Stamford Bridge.
“He [Hudson-Odoi] is going to be central for us on the pitch and that is the opportunity that is really in front of him now,” said Lampard . “So that’s what I will speak to him about and I hope he stays.
“I am not going say things that are pie in the sky. I am not going to say: ‘This is all going to be your way’. But knowing his talent he can be central to this team, he can be central to an England team.”
Davies close to new Spurs contract
Ben Davies is close to agreeing a new long-term deal with Tottenham.
The Daily Mail are reporting that Spurs are willing to sell fellow defender Danny Rose, leaving Davies as the club’s first-choice left-back.
As a result, Mauricio Pochettino hopes to tie the Welsh international down to a new contract with the club, and Davies is close to signing a five-year deal with the north London side.
Burnley plot Tomori swoop
Burnley are prepared to bid £15 million ($19m) for Chelsea centre-back Fikayo Tomori.
The Daily Star claim Clarets boss Sean Dyche was impressed with the youngster during his spell at Derby County last year, and with Tomori rumoured to be surplus to requirements at the Bridge, Burnley could try and lure the defender to Turf Moor.
City pull out of Maguire chase
Manchester City have ended their pursuit of Leicester City defender Harry Maguire.
The Sun report that the Foxes’ high valuation means Pep Guardiola will turn elsewhere for defensive reinforcements this summer, leaving rivals Manchester United set to tie up an £85 million ($106m) deal for Maguire.
The 26-year-old is believed to prefer a move to City, who can offer him Champions League football, but is willing to instead swap the King Power for Old Trafford.
Rooney: Sancho should stay at Dortmund
Wayne Rooney has warned Jadon Sancho that remaining at Dortmund could be in his best interests, as speculation continues to grow that the winger is a transfer target for Manchester United.
"Dortmund is a great club with great fans, they trust their young players and you can see that in Sancho and the progress he has made in the last 12 months,” Rooney told German outlet, Bild.
"Now Jadon has to ask himself whether he would get the playing time he gets in Dortmund when he moves to England, or would he just sit on the bench?
“Playing time is so important for a young player like Jadon, so if he gets the most playing time in Dortmund, he should stay there."
Villa chase Sturridge
Aston Villa are interested in signing former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge, according to the Sun.
The 29-year-old is a free agent after his contract with the Reds expired at the end of last season.
Sturridge, who was born in Birmingham, also spent several years on Villa’s books as a youngster.
United offer Lukaku to Juventus and Napoli
The Sun claim Manchester United have offered Juventus and Napoli the chance to sign striker Romelu Lukaku.
The Belgian’s transfer to Inter has reportedly broken down, but with the Red Devils still keen to sell Lukaku this summer they have turned to two other interested parties from Serie A.
Any deal for Lukaku would cost around £75 million ($94m), with Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti rumoured to be keen on bringing the front man to the San Paolo.
Bournemouth agree £4m fee for Stacey
Luton Town’s Jack Stacey is set to have a medical with Bournemouth on Monday.
The 23-year-old has been subject to several bids from the Cherries this summer, with the latest - £4 million ($5m) - being accepted by the Hatters, as per Sky Sports.
The midfielder has also attracted interest from Celtic during the window.
Liverpool fear losing Klopp
Liverpool are fearful manager Jurgen Klopp will not agree a new contract with the club.
The Sun claim The Champions League-winning boss has a deal at Anfield which expires in 2022 and while Klopp has no plans to leave the club before the end of that contract, he is considering departing Liverpool upon its expiry.
The German is concerned me may suffer from burnout and has therefore stalled talks with the club over an extension to his current deal.
USMNT head coach backs Pulisic to succeed in Premier League
USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter has said new Chelsea signing Christian Pulisic has an ‘incredibly bright future’ in the Premier League.
Speaking after USA’s Gold Cup semi-final win over Jamaica, Berhalter said: “He [Pulisic] has the ability to influence the game from different positions and can unlock defences whether as a No 10 or going wide.
“With the coaching he’ll get in England, he has an incredibly bright future.
“There’s a reason he’s going to the Premier League,” Roldan added. “He not only has quality but also humility. He’s a fantastic guy off the pitch. He’s still a kid but the fact that he bonds with us over the slightest thing is incredible. He doesn’t act like a big star.”
Fernandinho to be offered new deal by City
Manchester City are set to offer Fernandinho a new contract despite signing Rodri last week.
The Mirror claims the club will offer the Brazilian a 12-month extension to his current deal despite having signed what they view as his long-term replacement.
Egypt boss Aguirre sacked following AFCON failure
Egypt sacked head coach Javier Aguirre following their shock elimination in the round of 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Aguirre's Egypt were left stunned on Saturday as the AFCON hosts lost 1-0 to South Africa in Cairo, where the Pharaohs failed to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2004.
Independiente working to bring in Montreal's Piatti
Argentine side Independiente are working on a deal to land Montreal Impact star Ignacio Piatti.
Ataque Futbolero's Martin Dal Lago claims the deal is drawing near, with the midfielder having already agreed to the terms of a contract.
Gio dos Santos signs for Club America
Giovani dos Santos has a new home, and for the first time in his career will be playing in Mexico.
The former Barcelona youth player and Mexico international is heading to Liga MX to join up with powerhouse Club America
El delantero 🇲🇽 @oficialgio llega al Nido.— Club América (@ClubAmerica) July 6, 2019
Bienvenido, G1O! #FírmalaGio 🦅 pic.twitter.com/TMfkzyX4pj
Bournemouth see £12m Butland offer rejected
Bournemouth have seen an offer of £12 million ($15m) rejected by Stoke City for England international goalkeeper Jack Butland, reports The Daily Mail.
The 26-year-old spent last season playing Championship football, and the Potters have valued him at £20m ($25m) plus add-ons.
Butland kept 18 clean sheets in 45 league appearances last season and won his ninth England cap in a friendly against Switzerland in September 2018.
Everton ordered to look at Diego Costa move
Everton have been ordered by owner Farhad Moshiri to look into a deal for Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa.
The Daily Mail claim the club boss wants a "statement signing" this summer and sees the Spanish forward as the ideal target.
Griezmann to ignore Atletico's demands and miss pre-season
The Frenchman is at the centre of a transfer storm between Los Rojiblancos and Barca
Antoine Griezmann will ignore Atletico Madrid's demands and be absent from the club's pre-season training ahead of his move to Barcelona, reports L'Equipe.
The storm surrounding his imminent departure continues to rage on, with Los Rojiblancos releasing a statement in which they expressed their "strongest repulsion" towards Barcelona and the player's actions after they negotiated a transfer in February.
Atletico demanded that Griezmann fulfill his contractual obligations and report for pre-season training this Sunday, but the 28-year-old has no plans to do so as he looks to secure a move to Camp Nou.
Longstaff could leave Newcastle in the wake of Benitez departure
Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff is considering a move away from St. James' Park following Rafa Benitez's departure, reports The Mirror.
The 21-year-old is reportedly "bitterly upset" that the Spaniard was allowed to leave the club and that could open the door for a move to Manchester United.
The Red Devils have been linked with Longstaff in recent months and are rumoured to be considering a bid of £30 million ($38m) to secure his services.
Man Utd to launch £90m Maguire bid
The Red Devils are hot on the trail of the England centre-back
Manchester United are set to make an offer of £90 million ($113m) for Leicester City centre-back Harry Maguire, reports The Daily Star.
The Red Devils have been repeatedly linked with the England international for over a year, and will offer Maguire the chance to become their third-highest paid player at £250,000-a-week.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already seen a bid of £70m ($88m) knocked back by the Foxes this summer, but he remains determined to get his man as the fee creeps towards Leicester's £100m ($125m) asking price.
Lukaku's Inter move stalls over transfer fee
The Belgian has been strongly linked with a move to the San Siro this summer
Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku's move to Inter has hit a roadblock over the former's £75 million ($94m) valuation of the player, reports The Express.
The Serie A side reportedly want to take the 26-year-old on a two-year loan worth £10m with an obligation to purchase for £60m, while the Red Devils are standing firm and demanding £75m if they are to let him leave Old Trafford.
Napoli have now also joined the race with Inter and have reportedly made an enquiry for the striker, although he would prefer to join Antonio Conte at the San Siro.
Arsenal turn to £20m Fraser in wake of Zaha snub
Arsenal are set to turn their attention to Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser after Crystal Palace rejected their enquiry for Wilfried Zaha, reports The Daily Star.
The Eagles have rebuffed an enquiry of £40 million ($50m) for the Ivory Coast winger, and so Unai Emery will look to Fraser as a less expensive option at £20m ($25m).
The Scottish international was one of the Premier League's brightest talents last season, scoring seven goals and assisting 17 as the Cherries finished 14th.
Ozil emerges as Fenerbahce target
The German midfielder could call time on his six-year Arsenal stint
Mesut Ozil has emerged as a transfer target for Turkish club Fenerbahce, reports TRT Spor (via ESPN).
The midfielder's inconsistent form last season has led to rumours of a move away, and the likelihood of a move to Turkey is at "50-51%".
Wages would likely prove to be the biggest barrier to any potential move however, with the 30-year-old reportedly earning £350,000-a-week at Arsenal.
TRT Spor journalist Fatih Dogan said: "Fenerbahce president Ali Koc is working very hard to sign him. They are working on it. I think it’s going very well. Right now, I can say the possibility is 50-51% positive.”
£40m Ake linked with surprise City move
Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake has been linked with a surprise move to Premier League champions Manchester City this summer, reports The Mirror.
The centre-back would cost Pep Guardiola's side around £40 million ($50m) to prize away from the Vitality Stadium, but he is seen as a more viable option than Harry Maguire after Leicester put a valuation of £100m on the defender.
Ake would also boost City's home-grown player total, with their current amount of non home-grown players one more than Premier League regulations permit at 18.