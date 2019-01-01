Dean Henderson has not made the trip to with the rest of the squad as he will complete a loan move to Sheffield Untied.

The Sun says the 'keeper will retutn to Brammal Lane, where he helped the Yorkshire club gain promotion to the Premier Leaue last season.

The 22-year-old shot-stopper wants to commit his long-term future to Old Trafford, but will spend next season getting Premier League experience with the new boys.