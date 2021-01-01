Matchday LIVE: Chelsea, Liverpool & Spurs in Carabao Cup action, Real Madrid & PSG in league matches

Due to fixture congestion and Covid absences, there are plenty of young stars playing for the Premier League heavy hitters.

Chelsea have made eight changes from the team that started on Sunday against Wolves, with three teenagers, Xavier Simons, Jude Soonsup-Bell and Harvey Vale, all in the XI.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have just one player back from the XI that drew Tottenham over the weekend, with teenager Tyler Morton the lone holdover.

He's joined by youngster Billy Koumetio, who makes his first Liverpool start, while Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have been left out of the squad altogether.