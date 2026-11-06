How to watch Leganes vs Albacete with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

South / Sub-Saharan Africa Startime

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Segunda Division - Game Week 13 7 Nov 2026 - 12:30 Estadio Butarque

Leganes host Albacete at Estadio Butarque in a Segunda Division fixture that carries real weight for both clubs near the wrong end of the table.

Luis Miguel Carrion's side have endured a difficult run of results, losing four of their last five league games and shipping goals at an alarming rate. The pressure is building at Butarque, and a home win has become a matter of some urgency.

Albacete arrive in better spirits after back-to-back victories over Sabadell and Eldense lifted their mood heading into this trip to Madrid. Joseba Etxeberria's team will look to carry that momentum into hostile territory.

Leganes sit 17th in the Segunda Division standings, while Albacete occupy 21st place, making this a direct confrontation between two sides desperate to move away from the relegation zone.

The two clubs have met four times in the Segunda Division across recent seasons, producing tight, competitive encounters. Their most recent league meeting at Butarque ended 2-1 to Leganes, though Albacete claimed a Copa del Rey win on the same ground not long before that.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this game, including kick-off time, team news, and the latest form.

Team news & squads