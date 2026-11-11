How to watch Armenia vs Cyprus with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 5 12 Nov 2026 - 12:00 Republican Stadium - Vazgen Sargsyan

Armenia host Cyprus at the Republican Stadium - Vazgen Sargsyan in Yerevan in a UEFA Nations League C fixture that carries real weight for both sides in the group standings.

Yegishe Melikyan's Armenia arrive at this match under pressure after a difficult run of results. They have won just one of their last five games, with defeats to Cyprus and Montenegro doing significant damage to their Group 2 campaign.

Cyprus, managed by Apostolos Mantzios, head into this fixture in sharply contrasting form. They beat Armenia 2-0 in the reverse fixture earlier in October and followed that with a win over Latvia, giving them real momentum at this stage of the competition.

Armenia will be looking to settle a score at home. Their only home advantage in recent weeks yielded a goalless draw against Montenegro, so Melikyan will demand more from his side in front of their own supporters.

For Cyprus, a positive result here would consolidate their position in the group and keep their promotion ambitions firmly on track. They have shown they can grind out results, and their recent defensive record gives Mantzios reason for confidence.

With both sides knowing what is at stake in Group 2, this fixture has clear implications for the final standings. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

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