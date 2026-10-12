"Like a gang": Messi's farewell turns into a scandal as Benin open fire on Argentina

Tonde Adelekoun, the assistant coach of Benin's national team, has sparked widespread controversy after criticising the way Argentina's players dealt with his squad following the meeting between the two sides in Lionel Messi's final match in an Argentina shirt. He hit out at what he described as being ignored and a lack of respect towards the African team's players during the historic evening in Buenos Aires.

Writing in a lengthy post on Monday, Adelekoun recounted the details of the journey, the match and the events that followed. Benin's players felt immense pride at taking part in the farewell occasion for one of football's biggest stars, he stressed, before their happiness turned to disappointment because of what they encountered after the final whistle.

The Benin delegation had endured an arduous journey to reach Argentina, the assistant coach explained. "Thirteen long hours from Paris to Buenos Aires, not to mention the first six hours from Abidjan to Paris and the stopover. A full day of travel, split into three groups, to play this match."

Despite the hardship of the trip, Adelekoun described the match as "historic by every measure", pointing to his players' pride at taking part in the farewell to Messi, an eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. The atmosphere changed suddenly once the game was over, he insisted.

"What astonished me was the categorical and clear refusal on the part of the Argentina team to have any contact with my team after the match," he said. The handshakes were quick and cold, he added, and attempts by Benin's players to get close to Messi were met, according to his account, with sharp interventions from security personnel.

According to the Benin assistant coach, the scene made it appear as though the presence of the African team's players in the vicinity of the Argentine star was unwelcome. He expressed his shock at the manner in which they were treated despite taking part in the same occasion.

"As if they were a gang in the middle of a riot"

Adelekoun recalled the attempt to organise a guard of honour for Messi after the match. Someone had suggested the Benin players line up and applaud the Argentine star as he passed, but security personnel rushed to break up the group that had formed for that purpose.

Commenting on the scene, he said: "The speed with which the security men broke up the small group of players that had formed was impressive. It looked as if my men were gangs in the middle of a riot!"

His displeasure did not end there. The assistant coach spoke of another incident during the lap of honour, when Benin's players stood in Messi's path, before the player, according to his account, headed towards the centre circle without reaching them directly.

Adelekoun felt that what happened amounted to a disappointment for players who had travelled to take part in this occasion, noting that Messi holds a huge standing among many young Africans, which made the experience all the more painful for them.

Mutual respect in football mattered above all, the Benin assistant coach concluded. "Respect is mutual, and in football, we show respect."