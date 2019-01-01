Letlhogonolo Mirwa: Kaizer Chiefs part ways with defender

The defender has left the Soweto giants without having kicked a ball in competitive matches during his one-year stay

have announced they have parted ways with defender Letlhogonolo Mirwa.

The left-footed player joined Amakhosi from ABC Motsepe League side Buya Msuthu prior to the start of the 2018/19 season.

However, Mirwa failed to make the most of the opportunity to play for the Soweto giants as he struggled to adapt to life at Naturena.

The 24-year-old competed with Godfrey Walusimbi and Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya for a place in the left-back position.

Mirwa was expected to mount a serious challenge on Ntiya-Ntiya when Walusimbi left Amakhosi at the start of the year, but he still couldn't dislodge the nippy full-back.

The only time he featured for Chiefs was during the pre-season when Giovanni Solinas was still in charge of the team.

His last game was a pre-season Shell Helix Cup fixture against where he was replaced after 45 minutes as he struggled to keep up with the pace.

Mirwa joins a list of players who left the Glamour Boys without kicking a ball in competitive matches, including Enocent Mkhabela and Levy Mokgothu, among others.

Meanwhile, Amakhosi have promoted Sizwe Twala from their MultiChoice Diski Team.

Twala, 21, joined the Naturena-based side from at the start of the 2018/19 season, but he was sent straight to the MDC team.

He scored 12 goals in 15 appearances for the Amakhosi MDC team in the previous season before Ernst Middendorp gave him an opportunity to train with the first team in March 2019.

Twala joins former MDC teammates Bontle Molefe, Njabulo Blom and Happy Mashiane, who were all recently promoted to the senior team by Middendorp.