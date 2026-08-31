Juventus midfielder Kenan Yildiz has undergone a fresh operation to treat a fracture in the metatarsal bone of his left foot, the Bianconeri have announced.

The news had been expected for the past week. Yildiz suffered the injury in the opening round of the Italian league season against Frosinone.

Surgery to treat the fracture looked inevitable from the moment it happened, ruling him out for a lengthy period.

The club's statement did not specify how long Yildiz would be out, but "Football Italia" reported: "The absence is expected to last around two or three months, before the player returns to the pitch again."

A statement issued by Juventus confirmed that Kenan Yildiz had undergone surgery to treat a fracture at the base of the fifth metatarsal bone in his left foot.

Dr Martin Jordan carried out the operation at the Hessingpark clinic in Augsburg, with club doctor Marco Freschi present.

Rehabilitation begins over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Yildiz was not the only bad news for Juventus. Jeff Ekhator also underwent tests, which revealed a moderate-grade injury to the semitendinosus muscle in his right thigh.

It is a fresh blow for a player who was hurt immediately after completing his move from Genoa. He now needs further tests in two weeks to pin down the precise timeframe for his recovery.

Ekhator is also expected to be sidelined for up to two months.



You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums