Transfers

Leeuwenburgh: Cape Town City goalkeeper signs new deal

Last updated
Comments()
Backpagepix
The lanky shot-stopper has been rewarded by the Citizens for his impressive performances since joining the club in 2018

Cape Town City have handed goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh a new two-year deal. 

The lanky shot-stopper's initial deal was set to expire in June 2021, but the new deal will take him to mid-June 2023. 

The Citizens took to their social media platforms to announce the news on Friday. 

Editors' Picks

Leeuwenburgh's camp also confirmed the news of his new deal through Dick Tuit, who revealed the details of the goalkeeper's new contract. 

The 25-year-old shot-stopper arrived at Cape Town City over a year ago, and has been one of the club's best players since making his debut in 2018. 

He has already won a major trophy with the Mother City-based side - the MTN8 title - which the club won at the expense of SuperSport United last season. 

This season, however, hasn't been kind to Leeuwenburgh as he already conceded a whopping 16 goals in nine matches across all competitions with just a single clean sheet to his name.  

Article continues below

 

 

  

Close