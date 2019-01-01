Leeuwenburgh: Cape Town City goalkeeper signs new deal

The lanky shot-stopper has been rewarded by the Citizens for his impressive performances since joining the club in 2018

have handed goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh a new two-year deal.

The lanky shot-stopper's initial deal was set to expire in June 2021, but the new deal will take him to mid-June 2023.

The Citizens took to their social media platforms to announce the news on Friday.

📝 | Cape Town City is delighted to announce the renewal of Dutch goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh. Match winning saves, trophies, and leadership. The journey continues! 🇿🇦#iamCityFC#Leeuwenburgh2023 pic.twitter.com/yNTvzSEU3q — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) October 18, 2019

Leeuwenburgh's camp also confirmed the news of his new deal through Dick Tuit, who revealed the details of the goalkeeper's new contract.

🗒 CONTRACT NIEUWS: Het huidige contract van @pleeuwenburgh is opengebroken en verlengd. De doelman staat nu tot medio 2023 onder contract bij @CapeTownCityFC.. #TeamWass pic.twitter.com/cRo1fSDAxq — Dick Tuit (@DickTuit) October 18, 2019

The 25-year-old shot-stopper arrived at Cape Town City over a year ago, and has been one of the club's best players since making his debut in 2018.

He has already won a major trophy with the Mother City-based side - the MTN8 title - which the club won at the expense of SuperSport United last season.

This season, however, hasn't been kind to Leeuwenburgh as he already conceded a whopping 16 goals in nine matches across all competitions with just a single clean sheet to his name.