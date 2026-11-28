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Lazio continue to impress in Serie A. Torino made life difficult for them on Saturday, but the visitors took their chances to win 1-2 through goals from Danes Oliver Provstgaard and Gustav Isaksen. The leaders are five points clear of nearest challengers AS Roma, who do not play until Sunday.

Lazio were without Kenneth Taylor. The midfielder was too troubled by a muscle injury to take part. Tijjani Noslin started up front and had his chance to impress. Danilho Doekhi lined up at centre-back.

Torino, not Lazio, had the better of the first half. The hosts created several good chances, but Giovanni Simeone and Che Adams failed to take them.

Taylor's absence left Lazio short of creativity. Their breakthrough came from a set-piece.

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Oliver Provstgaard shook off his marker, Saúl Coco, at a corner and headed home from inside the box.

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Torino, without Kian Fitz-Jim, conceded again before half-time as Zaccagni played another crucial part. The Italian won the ball and fed Isaksen, who finished calmly.

Torino began the second half full of confidence and nearly got their reward when Simeone's powerful shot hit the bar after Christos Mandas got his gloves to it. Adams then headed narrowly wide.

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Torino got the goal they deserved soon afterwards. Gvidas Gineitis delivered a dangerous cross and this time Adams headed past Mandas.

Lazio could not finish the job on the counter-attack, and Gennaro Gattuso's side almost paid for it when Gaetano Oristanio, formerly of Volendam, had the chance to head home. To his disbelief, the ball went wide. Unbeaten Lazio held on for their 11th league win of the season.