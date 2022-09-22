Lakay: Cape Town City sign defender from Mamelodi Sundowns

The 31-year-old arrives back in the Mother City a few days after fellow left-back Terrence Mashego went the other way

Cape Town City have welcomed back defender Lyle Lakay from Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Citizens announced Lakay as their player on deadline day to end several weeks of speculation around this move.

The nature of the left-back’s move is yet to be clarified although reports suggested it is a one-season loan.

“Most of the supporters know that I have played here before,” Lakay told Cape Town City’s media.

“It’s a good feeling to be back and I’m excited. There is a big difference, I think I have grown a lot as a player, from the player I was before.

“I want to win trophies obviously and Cape Town City is an ambitious club. I think I’m bringing in a bit of some experience and I’m going to try and help the team and contribute to the success of the club.”

Lakay had featured in six of Sundowns’ nine league games this season but made just one start.

Rumours that he was headed back to Cape Town City intensified when Terrence Mashego arrived in Tshwane last week.

Also, Sifiso Ngobeni was now preferred ahead of him during the absence of Aubrey Modiba who was suspended in the last two games

Modiba has enjoyed more game time as the first-choice left-back for Sundowns.

Sundowns also have another established left-back Divine Lunga who was sent out loan at Golden Arrows to clear Masandawana’s space to accommodate a foreign player.