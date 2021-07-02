Kutumela & Hlongwane to Mamelodi Sundowns: Maritzburg United's Kadodia comments on reports

The duo has been tipped to reunited with their former Team of Choice teammate Rushine De Reuck at Masandawana

Maritzburg United have commented on reports linking their key strikers Thabiso Kutumela and Bongokuhle Hlongwane with Mamelodi Sundowns.

It has been said that Sundowns are set to complete the signing of the two Bafana Bafana internationals when the July-August transfer window opens.

This comes after Kutumela and Hlongwane played an instrumental role in helping the Team of Choice avoid relegation from the PSL to the NFD as they scored 15 goals between them.

Maritzburg chairman Farook Kadodia refuted the reports and he made it clear that they are yet to be approached by clubs regarding the services of the two players.

“No, no I don’t know who’s making that speculation,” Kadodia told Sowetan.

“I’m unaware of all that. Nothing at all – there’s been no contact from Sundowns or anybody. I don’t know about it.”

“I don’t know who’s trying to sell those stories, I don’t know."

Kutumela, who netted 12 goals from 28 league matches, was nominated for the PSL Footballer of the Year and Player's Player of the Season accolades which were both won by Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns.

While Hlongwane netted three goals in 20 league games which earned him PSL Young Player of the Season nomination and Baroka FC marksman Evidence Makgopa scooped the accolade.

However, Kadodia did not rule out selling Hlongwane and Kutumela as long as their asking price is met with the duo having also been linked with Orlando Pirates.

“These players [Kutumela and Hlongwane] are still under contract," the long-serving Team of Choice chairman added.

"They’re contracted players and there will be transfer fees involved if anyone were to buy them from us.”

Article continues below

Maritzburg and Sundowns have a good working relationship with Lebohang Maboe and Rushine de Reuck have all joined Masandawana from the Team of Choice in the past three seasons.

While Jeremy Brockie spent the 2019/20 season on loan at Maritzburg from Sundowns and Ali Meza joined the KwaZulu-Natal side from the Tshwane giants prior to the start of the 2020/21 season.

Sundowns left-back Malebogo Modise also spent the recent campaign on loan at Maritzburg and he is expected to return to his parent club.