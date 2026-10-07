Kompany wins prestigious award because of Mourinho and Vinicius

Vincent Kompany (40) and Nathaniel Brown (23) will have to leave the stadium in a hurry after Bayern Munich face Augsburg next Saturday in the Bundesliga. Two limousines will be waiting outside for the coach and the player, ready to whisk them straight to "BMW Welt" in Munich for the Bavarian Sports Awards 2026 ceremony.

Brown will collect the "Best Outstanding Young Athlete" award, but he won't be the only one honoured. German newspaper "Bild" report that Kompany will be recognised too.

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The Belgian coach will take his personal award from the Minister-President of Bavaria, Markus Söder. According to "Bild", the honour isn't just about his success at Bayern Munich. Above all, Söder values Kompany's firm stance against racism and exclusion.

Last February, Kompany delivered a 12-minute speech at a Bayern Munich press conference that drew attention around the world. He made a heartfelt appeal for human dignity, insisting that racism has no place in sport or society.

His words were a response to the racist abuse Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior suffered during the Champions League clash with Benfica.

They were also aimed at Jose Mourinho, then Benfica coach and now with Los Blancos. Some felt Mourinho played the incident down when he put part of the blame on the Brazilian, claiming Vinicius had provoked the fans with his celebration.

The Minister-President of Bavaria will honour Kompany for that stance, and for his success with Bayern Munich, as a prominent figure in sport and society.



