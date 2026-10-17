Kompany suffers injury against Leipzig: Eberl reveals his stance on the Arsenal clash

Max Eberl, Bayern Munich's sporting director, has revealed that the club's coach Vincent Kompany is suffering from a thigh problem, in addition to contracting a virus during the current week, which prevented him from speaking to the media after the Leipzig match, which ended in a crushing win for the Bavarian giants (6-1), on Saturday at the Allianz Arena, in the German Bundesliga.

German newspaper "Bild" reported that Kompany slipped while coming out of the tunnel against Leipzig and slightly twisted his foot.

He then struggled to climb the stairs normally at half-time, according to the same report, and took another route into the stadium's inner corridors through one of the corners.

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Eberl fronted the post-match press conference in Kompany's place and was asked whether the coach would be on the bench against Arsenal next Wednesday, in the third round of the UEFA Champions League.

"There is nothing to stop him being with the team," Eberl said. "He sat on the bench, so the problem was not a big one. He did not direct the team directly from the touchline, and Aaron Danks and Rene Maric took on that task, which shows how much harmony there is among the members of the coaching staff."

The sporting director added: "I assume it will not be a problem on Wednesday (against Arsenal)."

Bayern want a win in Europe. Their last outing brought a surprise 3-3 draw away at Norway's Viking in the second round of the Champions League.



