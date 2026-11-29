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PSV beat Go Ahead Eagles 4-0 on Saturday evening. Afterwards, an unusual detail emerged about Ruben van Bommel's goal for 2-0: Peter Bosz had played a notable part.

In the 36th minute, the ball went out of play near Bosz's technical area. Looking to launch a quick attack, Bosz threw it to Filip Kostic, who immediately threw it upfield. Ten seconds later, Van Bommel fired home to make it 2-0.

"Bosz played quite a crucial role in the second goal," Ronald Waterreus said on De Eretribune on ESPN. "We were saying at the start of the programme that almost every PSV player has scored, but now Peter Bosz has an assist too. That's impressive."

Waterreus reckons Bosz broke KNVB rules. "Officially, it's not allowed. But I don't think anyone will make a fuss about it. And I think that's fair, because in the spirit of the game, this obviously has nothing to do with disrupting play."

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Marciano Vink agrees with his colleague but has sympathy for the PSV coach. "I also think it's perfectly normal to give the ball to your own player if it comes up against you."

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On paper, Waterreus is right: under KNVB rules, Bosz committed an offence. "If a team official, a temporarily dismissed player, a substitute, a substituted player or a sent-off player touches the ball while it is leaving the field of play, the referee awards an indirect free kick," the rules state.

That prompted NOS to contact the KNVB while the match was still in progress. "An enquiry by NOS to the KNVB has established that Peter Bosz's role in Ruben van Bommel's goal for 2-0 was permitted," the public broadcaster wrote.

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The reason for the exception remains unclear. In the KNVB's view, referee Dennis Higler was right to allow Van Bommel's goal.

PSV had goalkeeper Matej Kovár to thank above all, too. The Czech keeper made no fewer than 10 saves, keeping the Eindhoven side top of the Eredivisie after this weekend.