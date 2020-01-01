Kessie urges AC Milan to give 'everything' in Serie A return

The Rossoneri are back in top-flight action after three months of inactivity

Franck Kessie has called on the squad to give "everything" they have as they return to action against Lecce on Monday evening.

The Italian top-flight was suspended after Matchday 26 in March because of the coronavirus pandemic which hit very hard with more than 200,000 people affected of which 34,000 have died and more than 180,000 have recovered.

The reduction in cases and deaths has given the green light for football to resume behind closed doors which Kessie has been anticipating.

More teams

"There is a great desire to start again because we had a bad time. It was not easy for us to stay indoors and therefore we now all want to go back to playing," the Ivorian midfielder told Milan TV.

"It is not easy to get used to it [playing behind closed doors], but it is a matter of safety and therefore it is right to play like this until there is no longer the risk of getting sick.

Milan are presently seventh on the log, three points shy of who occupy the final qualification spot and this is where the hard work comes in for the 18-time Italian champions.

"We are all close in the standings, we must work and do our best to try to score points in all the games," Kessie continued.

"We have to go even faster in these last few games that are missing. We have to give everything to reach our goal.

Milan lost a shot at an European spot by losing on away goals to in the semi-finals last week. On Monday night's game at Lecce, Kessie says it will be "very complicated".

"It will be a very complicated game, we play away from home and they are very busy," the 23-year old explained.

"It will be a complicated game, we will have to give more than what we gave in Turin."

"Training is very important, if you train well during the week you can see it in games. We have to work hard to be ready on Saturday or Sunday."

Kessie went on to congratulate former Milan player and manager Gennaro Gattuso on winning the Coppa Italia via penalties against Juve in Rome on Wednesday.

The Ex-Italy midfielder dedicated his first managerial title to his sister who died earlier this month.

"I am very happy for him [Gattuso], even for the sad moment he is going through," Kessie said.

Article continues below

"Fortunately he is now feeling a little joy for winning the cup. I am happy for him."

Kessie has clocked 2,033 minutes of competitive football this season, scoring a goal and providing an assist.

He has made a total of 122 appearances for Milan since joining from Atlanta in 2017 on a two-year loan before it was made permanent last summer.