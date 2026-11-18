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Kenya international Mohamed Bajaber has stepped in to defend the goalkeeper coach following allegations of racial abuse. The controversy erupted on social media after a content creator accused the former Bafana Bafana star of using slurs during the recent Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between the Harambee Stars and South Africa.

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Social media storm follows Nairobi clash

The Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Nairobi on Tuesday evening was a high-octane affair that saw South Africa edge out Kenya in a 2-1 victory.

Kenyan football content creator William Abala took to X to accuse Moeneeb Josephs, the current goalkeeper coach for the Harambee Stars, of racially abusing him when he went to take a photo of the Kenya bench.

Mohamed Bajaber, who entered the match as a second-half substitute and scored Kenya’s only goal of the night, used his own X platform to vigorously deny the claims. The midfielder was adamant that no racial slurs were used by the coaching staff, describing the allegations as a fabrication. Bajaber’s intervention has provided a crucial first-hand perspective from within the Kenyan camp, casting significant doubt on Abala's version of the events that transpired in the technical area.

Bajaber clarifies exchange with McCarthy and Josephs

The Harambee Stars goalscorer did not hold back in his criticism of the content creator, labelling the attempt to frame the interaction as a racial incident as "pathetic." Bajaber clarified that while there was indeed a vocal exchange between the bench and the photographer, the words used were entirely different from what was reported. He insisted that the coaching staff were merely identifying the individual to head coach Benni McCarthy rather than using offensive or discriminatory language against him.

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In a detailed post on X, Bajaber addressed the situation directly to counter the spread of misinformation. "This is so so pathetic," the Kenya international wrote. "Coach Moeneeb never called you a monkey and people on the bench can confirm because we turned to look at you when Coach Moeneeb said these exact words: 'Coach Benni here's the idiot, look, here's the idiot.' I actually can't believe you've tried to make this a racial thing but then again my expectations for you are low. This is not journalism and I dont know how anyone can view you as a journalist," he said.

The player's statement emphasizes that several witnesses from the Harambee Stars bench are available to corroborate his account of the dialogue. By providing the specific wording used by Josephs, Bajaber aimed to highlight that the frustration shown by the staff was not rooted in prejudice. The midfielder’s comments suggest that the interaction was a typical heated side line moment rather than the grave incident of misconduct that was initially portrayed by Abala.

This defence is particularly significant given Josephs’ longstanding reputation in African football. Having enjoyed a decorated career as a goalkeeper for the South African national team and various top-flight clubs, Josephs moved into coaching to share his experience with the Kenyan national setup. The allegations of racial abuse stood in stark contrast to his professional history, and Bajaber’s vocal support serves to protect the coach's integrity during a sensitive period for the team.