Kenya have not paid Benni McCarthy or his coaching staff - 'FIFA and CAF will intervene'

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Benni McCarthy has revealed that he and his entire technical team have not received their salaries for several months while leading the Kenya national team. The South African legend, who is currently preparing for a crucial double-header against his home country, warned that football's governing bodies may need to step in to resolve the financial dispute.

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Dispute over unpaid wages looms over AFCON preparations

Benni McCarthy, the legendary former striker now leading the Kenya national team, has lifted the lid on a deepening financial crisis within the federation.

“It wasn’t the ideal camp,” McCarthy told The Citizen about the previous international break. “No one wants to come to camp and go on strike because the players, coaching staff and the technical team haven’t been paid salaries, bonuses and allowances for three or four camps. It is unfair and not right, that is why the players came together and said that until they were paid what they were owed they were reluctant to train and play matches. We had one training session and we had to convince the players to train. We would not allow the players to not play. I have never allowed that in my career.”

McCarthy issues warning to Kenyan football authorities

The financial pressure on the Kenyan federation has become a matter of public record, with the coaching staff bearing the brunt of the delays. McCarthy indicated that the pressure is mounting on the relevant ministers to find a solution. He noted that while the players received their allowances in "dribs and drabs" during their travels to Guinea, the technical department has seen no such relief. The Bafana Bafana legend made it clear that he expects FIFA and CAF to become involved if the situation is not resolved through the appropriate channels, as the current environment is unsustainable for any professional coaching staff.

“We did really well for a team that hadn’t trained,” added McCarthy. “We didn’t win, we got a draw, but we missed ten or 15 golden opportunities to win the game. Travelling to Guinea … in dribs and drabs the players got their allowances. There was enough pressure on the federation and minister to come good. The coach and technical staff have still got nothing. At the end of the day it is our job to … leave Kenya in a better position than we found them. We will strive for that and … the authorities will have to come good and pay, because FIFA and CAF will intervene in these situations. We are professional enough to go out and do our jobs.”

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A poignant homecoming for Bafana's greatest goal scorer

The upcoming qualifiers present a unique challenge for McCarthy, who returns to Orlando Stadium, a venue where he once starred for Orlando Pirates. As South Africa's all-time leading goal scorer, he faces the difficult task of trying to defeat the nation he represented with such distinction as a player. While Kenya are co-hosts for the 2027 tournament and thus guaranteed a spot, the sporting integrity of the qualifiers remains paramount. McCarthy admitted that standing in the opposing dugout at a stadium he considers home will be a moment of significant emotional weight for him and his family.

Kenya currently find themselves five points behind group leaders Bafana Bafana, having picked up only one point from their opening two matches. The double-header on November 17 in Nairobi following the clash at Orlando Stadium on November 13 will be a stern test of McCarthy's tactical acumen amidst the backdrop of administrative failure. For Benni, the mission remains clear: he wants to leave the Harambee Stars in a stronger state than he found them, even if the powers that be are making that task increasingly difficult. The football world will now watch closely to see if the Kenyan federation responds to these serious allegations of non-payment.

“I go home to where my roots are, to a place I called home once upon a time in Orlando Stadium” said the former Porto and Blackburn Rovers star. “I go home to adoring fans who always cheered and supported me no matter what. Now I am on the other side of the dugout … so there are mixed emotions, but it is a proud moment. I am still representing my country, even though I am coach of the opposition team. I want the very best for my country, but I am not going to make it easy for them.”