Former Kaizer Chiefs forward Lazarous Kambole is on the move and close to sealing a deal with Young Africans.

Almost two weeks after being released by Chiefs, Kambole is expected in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday to complete his medical and sign a two-year contract.

The Tanzanian giants’ chairman of the signing committee, Hersi Ally Said, confirmed the development, saying the striker is now as good as their player.

“We have completed the signing of Lazarous Kambole, he’s going to be our player for the next two seasons,” Ally Said told Far Post.

“All the terms are agreed subject to a medical and him signing a contract when he comes here. We expect him to land in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday so that we can conclude everything.”

Kambole arrives in Tanzania following three difficult seasons at Naturena, where he struggled for game time.

He had arrived at Chiefs with a high profile after being a top performer in the Zambian Super League for Zesco United, having also been their standout player in the Caf Champions League.

But his move to Chiefs saw him managing just two Premier Soccer League goals in three seasons as he struggled for game time.

The limited playing opportunities at Chiefs also led to the 28-year-old losing his place in the Zambia national team.

It is not the first time Kambole attracted the interest of Young Afrucans, who missed out on his signature when he opted for Chiefs in 2019.

Their Tanzanian rivals Simba SC were also reportedly chasing his signature.

It is now to be seen if the forward will get back to his best self and also revive his international career with Chipolopolo.

He was released by Chiefs together with Bernard Parker, Samir Nurkovic, Leonardo Castro, Lebogang Manyama, Daniel Cardoso, goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi and Dumisani Zuma.