Kalifa Coulibaly on target as Nantes extend winning run

Kalifa Coulibaly found the back of the net in ’s 3-0 win over in ’s game on Sunday.

The Mali striker scored his seventh league goal this season to help the Canaries extend their winning run to five games.

Abdoulaye Toure opened the scoring in the 51st minute with an assist from Valentin Rongier.

In the 73rd minute, Dijon suffered a setback after Nayef Aguerd received his second yellow card and was subsequently sent off.

Coulibaly then converted from the penalty spot to double the lead for the Canaries before Rongier sealed the win with 10 minutes left to play.

The Mali international was on parade for the duration of the game as Vahid Halilhodzic’s men secured their 13th win of the season.

With the result, Nantes climbed to 11th spot on the table with 46 points from 35 games.

On the international scene, Coulibaly will hope to play a part for Mali in the 2019 in , which starts on June 21.

The Eagles are in Group E alongside Angola, Mauritania and .