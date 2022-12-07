Kaizer Chiefs’ Zwane must push to keep ‘big game player’ Billiat - Mushangazhike

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Kelvin Mushangazhike has explained why head coach Arthur Zwane must keep Khama Billiat.

Mushangazhike makes case why Amakhosi should keep Billiat

Billiat’s contract to end with current season

The star is yet to score in the campaign

WHAT HAPPENED? Billiat’s deal is understood to be expiring at the end of the season, although the club has the option of extending it by one year.

While justifying why Billiat should not be released by Amakhosi, Mushangazhike discussed the Zimbabwean’s abilities and experience and why the club still needs the forward.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "I have been there. I played with Zwane [Chiefs head coach]. He was a smart player and that is one of the reasons why Billiat fits in the team because he is smart," explained Mushangazhike.

"For every player, form is not permanent, and that can never be used as a yardstick to judge every player. Let us look at the abilities.

"Khama is that kind of player you want on your team no matter what. He is a big game player. He is a natural winner, and we all know how the opposition's defenders are wary of him.

"We cannot take anything away from him, but the truth is that Khama is a player any coach can rely on under normal circumstances.

"If you look at Zwane’s team, there are experienced players. He values players that are experienced. And to be honest, the experience that he [Khama Billiat] is a treasure worth keeping, especially when it comes to these big games.

"In fact, those outright strikers might actually benefit from him. I don’t want to take anything from the other players, but Khama’s experience is more valuable to Chiefs and Zwane’s kind of play."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Billiat is yet to find the back of the net in the 2022–23 season despite featuring in eleven games across all competitions for the Glamour Boys. He has, however, created three assists.

He arrived at Naturena in 2018 after a successful spell with Mamelodi Sundowns. At Masandawana, Billiat won the Caf Champions League and three Premier Soccer League titles.

His arrival was greeted with a high level of expectation, but the experienced star is yet to win any silverware with the Glamour Boys.

WHAT NEXT FOR BILLIAT? As questions are being asked about his future, Chiefs have begun preparing for the resumption of the PSL, where they will play Golden Arrows on December 31.