Kaizer Chiefs winger Dolly beats Mamelodi Sundowns star Shalulile to top PSL award

Kaizer Chiefs winger Keagan Dolly has credited his success to his teammates after being named PSL Player of the Month for October and November 2021.



The 28-year-old player beat Mamelodi Sundowns marksman Peter Shalulile and Sekhukhune United goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata to the monthly accolade on Thursday morning.



"Obviously, I am very happy to get the Player of the Month [accolade]," Dolly told the club's media department.



"It has been a long journey for me, obviously, coming back from not playing as much and not being fit when the season started. Yeah, credit goes to my teammates, the technical staff, our supporters and everyone at Chiefs for helping me.



"I think without my teammates, the technical staff and the supporters pushing me every day, I wouldn't be able to get this award."



The Bafana Bafana international was in scintillating form between October and November as he scored six goals in eight league matches during that period.



"For me, it is just to keep working hard each and every day and keep on helping the team succeed. I think we have been doing well, we are gelling well as a team," he continued.



"We have been winning games which is the most important thing. I have always said that when the team is doing well, the individuals will always stand out."



His form helped Chiefs embark on their current four-match unbeaten run and the former HSC Montpellier player would like to see other Chiefs players win the monthly prize.



"Lucky enough this time around it is me, I feel like that if we continue working hard as a team and keep on winning games, then a lot of the other guys can stand a chance of winning these kinds of awards," he said.



"I just want to say thank you to all the supporters, my teammates and the technical staff for helping me and keeping me on my toes. Yeah, I just want to share this award with everyone at the club."