Former Yanga SC coach Nasreddine Nabi has revealed he turned down Kaizer Chiefs offer because they were not ready to agree to his terms.

Nabi was close to joining Chiefs

Deal fell through

Tunisian explains why

WHAT HAPPENED: Nabi opted against extending his stay in Tanzania with Yanga SC, hoping to complete his move to Chiefs.

However, things didn't go as planned, and the talks collapsed, with the Glamour Boys opting to give Molefi Ntseki the coveted job.

Nabi has now shed light on why the deal with The Glamour Boys, who have gone more than eight seasons without silverware, didn't materialise.

WHAT HE SAID: "I wanted [Chiefs] to give me a chance of coming with at least two members of my technical team who will help me," Nabi said as quoted by Sports Arena.

"However, they told me they have individuals with running contracts, and firing them will be expensive.

"It became a challenge for me to agree, I realized they cannot help me and I decided to leave them alone."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nabi's interview hints Arthur Zwane, who had signed a three-year deal with the club at the beginning of the 2022/23 season, could not be fired.

Chiefs have since confirmed the arrival of six new players ahead of the new season whereby Zwane will be serving under Ntseki.

The fans are unimpressed with the appointment of Ntseki over Nabi who won six trophies in just two years in Tanzania.

WHAT NEXT: Ntseki and Zwane have to start the season on a high to avoid backlash from the fans.