Kaizer Chiefs v Golden Arrows: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

Middendorp's men are brimming with confidence following their 4-2 Nedbank Cup win over Chippa United, while Arrows are still licking their wounds

welcome to the FNB Stadium on Tuesday night in what will be Steve Komphela's first visit to the venue since moving to Durban towards the end of last year.

Amakhosi are still trying to cement their place in the top eight, while Arrows are desperately looking to break into the top eight teams.

It will be an emotional return for Komphela, who recently missed out on facing his former club in the Nedbank Cup final after losing to TS Galaxy last week.

This would have been a perfect dress rehearsal for the Nedbank Cup final had Arrows won against the National First Division side.

Furthermore, Komphela was forced to resign as head coach of Amakhosi around this time last year, and while he went to the Calabash with Bloemfontein this season, it would be interesting to see how the reception will be from the club fans.

Game Kaizer Chiefs v Golden Arrows Date Tuesday, April 23 Time 19:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on SuperSport 4. You can also catch live updates on Goal.com.

Live Match Centre TV Channel Goal.com SS4

Squads & Team News

Chiefs are sweating over the fitness of Kabelo Mahlasela, who had to be substituted after 14 minutes against .

The speedy winger suffered a bleeding vein, according to the medical team, and he's unlikely to feature for weeks to come.

Apart from Mahlasela, it is unclear if Khama Billiat will be available for selection on Tuesday after being involved in a car accident on Saturday night.

The Zimbabwe international saw his wheel tyre burst in Midrand, and while he may have escaped unharmed, chances are that he may not be in the right frame of mind.

Itumeleng Khune, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo are among those who will only return next season, while there are reports of Siphelele Ntshangase training with the reserve team.

Hendrick Ekstein is reportedly included in Tuesday's matchday squad after missing the previous encounter, but whether or not he will start remains to be seen.

Potential Chiefs XI: Bvuma, Mphahlele, Moleko, Hadebe, Cardoso, Katsande, Maluleka, Adrianarimanana, Zuma, Billiat, Parker.

Meanwhile, Arrows will be without their assist king Danny Venter for this encounter due to suspension.

The former playmaker picked up his fourth yellow card in last weekend's loss to TS Galaxy, and therefore will serve a one-match ban.

This means Komphela will have to make changes to the team that lost to Galaxy, bearing in mind the pressure that comes with facing Amakhosi.

Komphela may have insight information on how Chiefs are likely to play having spent almost three years with them.

Apart from Venter, Arrows have not reported any injuries, and this means there will be more expectations on the team to perform better this time around.

Potential Arrows XI: Mbaeva, Bilankulu, Mathiane, Zwane, Motebejane, Molefe, Cele, Sibiya, Dube, Lamola, Sibeko.

Match Preview

This will be the 30th meeting between the sides across all competitions since 2004.

In the previous 29 matches, Amakhosi won 17 to Arrows' five while the other seven matches ended in draws.

Arrows beat Chiefs 2-1 in the reverse fixture to take their tally of wins over them to just five in over a decade.

The Glamour Boys have scored 48 times against Arrows in the 29 matches, while conceding 19 - this show how dominant they have been against Abafana Bes'thende.

As things stand, Chiefs are placed seventh on the log with 37 points while Arrows are two places behind on 32 points.