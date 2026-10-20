Kaizer Chiefs tie down Amajita star to new DStv Diski Challenge contract

Amakhosi secure versatile midfield anchor

Kaizer Chiefs have taken a significant step in protecting their youth investment by handing a new DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) contract to Teboho Mlangeni. The rising star has been a standout performer within the club’s development structures, earning a reputation for his tactical intelligence and maturity on the ball.

The deal was officially confirmed by the player's representatives, P Management Sports Agency, who took to social media to celebrate the milestone. In an announcement shared on Tuesday, the agency noted the midfielder was "Moving up a notch" and offered their "Congratulations to Teboho Mlangeni on a well deserved DDC contract."

This commitment ensures that Chiefs retain one of the most highly-rated young anchors in the country as they look to build for the future.









Mlangeni’s stock has risen considerably over the past year, not just within the confines of Naturena but also on the international stage. He was a cornerstone of the South Africa U20 squad that achieved regional dominance.

The timing of the contract renewal coincides with a period of absolute dominance for the Kaizer Chiefs reserve side. The young Amakhosi have been in devastating form throughout the current DDC campaign, establishing themselves as the team to beat.

Underpinned by structured and commanding displays, the Soweto giants have already claimed the scalps of their biggest rivals this season.

Their 100 per cent winning start includes impressive victories over Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates. Most recently, they showcased their attacking flair with a comprehensive 4-0 demolition of Marumo Gallants.

Following the path to the Chiefs first team

For Mlangeni, this new contract represents the next logical step in his progression toward the senior squad. The path from the DStv Diski Challenge to the Betway Premiership is a well-trodden one at Naturena, with several academy graduates recently making the jump.

The emergence of Kabelo Nkgwesa recently has further proven that the club is willing to trust its youth products if they perform consistently at the reserve level. As Chiefs continue their pursuit of the DDC title, Mlangeni will be expected to lead by example.

The club's management has placed a renewed emphasis on the development pipeline, ensuring that the best young talents are tied down to long-term agreements. By securing Mlangeni, they have warded off potential interest and ensured that his development remains under their guidance. The focus now shifts to how quickly the U20 star can continue his upward trajectory and potentially catch the eye of the senior coaching staff during the current campaign.

With the reserve league providing a high-pressure platform for growth, Mlangeni finds himself in the perfect environment to refine his craft. The young midfielder remains one of the most exciting prospects in the Amakhosi ranks, and his new deal is a testament to the hard work he has put in over the last 12 months.



