'Kaizer Chiefs the biggest club in Africa' - Ex-Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Du Plessis

The former Chelsea trialist regrets leaving the Soweto giants for D’Alberton Callies after enjoying some success at Amakhosi

Former goalkeeper Wade du Plessis has lauded as the biggest club on the African continent.

The retired shot-stopper was on the books of Amakhosi between 1990 and 1993, and he helped the team clinch two National Soccer League (NSL) titles.

Du Plessis, who was Chiefs' first-choice keeper between 1991 and 1992, explained what it meant to play for the Glamour Boys.

“Kaizer Chiefs represents success, trophies, league titles, professionalism and quality players,” Du Plessis told the club's official website.

“It’s the biggest club in Africa. Every youngster dreams about donning the Gold and Black one day.”

Du Plessis was part of the Amakhosi team which included the likes Doctor Khumalo, Neil Tovey, Lucas Radebe, Gardner Seale, Ace Khuse, Shane MacGregor and Fani Madida in the early 1990s.

The 1991 season proved to be his best season as a Chiefs player as he inspired the team to the NSL title, having conceded only 20 goals in 34 games.

As a result, the Durban-born legend scooped the Goalkeeper of the Year and Save of the Year awards that season.

“The 1991 and 1992 side was phenomenal,” Du Plessis, who had a trial stint at English side in 1986, recalled.

The former Durban City shot-stopper proudly remembered the Amakhosi supporters and he explained their importance to the club.

“The Chiefs supporters are the soul of the game, and as with the biggest clubs in Africa, come with a massive following," he said.

In 1993, Du Plessis decided to leave Amakhosi for D’Alberton Callies having also helped Chiefs clinch two BP Top 8 Cups (MTN8) and Bob Save Super Bowl (Nedbank Cup) titles.

“I should never have left Kaizer Chiefs despite the increased financial benefit I would receive from my new club,” he reflected.

“Playing for Amakhosi is just so exceptional. One only realizes how special it is after you have left the club.”

Du Plessis went on to play for Chiefs' arch-rivals Pirates, Michau Warriors and FC, before retiring from professional football in 1999 due to a serious back injury.

The former Bafana Bafana keeper was proud to be part of Amakhosi's rich history as the club celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

“This moment is still history in the making. But, when I kept goal for the club in the early nineties, it represented Golden Years," he concluded.

He has two Bafana caps having played against and in 1994.