Kaizer Chiefs struggles should not be blamed on Billiat - Chidzambwa

Ex-Zimbabwe coach Sunday Chidzambwa insists Khama Billiat cannot be blamed for failing to replicate his Mamelodi Sundowns form at Kaizer Chiefs.

Billiat joined Chiefs from Sundowns three years ago

Critics feel he has not given enough

Chidzambwa defends countryman against criticism

WHAT HAPPENED: Veteran tactician Chidzambwa has defended Kaizer Chiefs attacker Billiat, insisting he cannot be faulted for Amakhosi's lack of recent success.

Billiat was signed by Chiefs from Mamelodi Sundowns in 2018 but has not flourished as opposed to his previous team.

The tactician insists there are many factors to be considered before pointing a finger at the former Zimbabwe international.

WHAT HE SAID: "People have different views. I even see a lot has been said and written about him," Chidzambwa told Far Post.

"[Billiat] may be approaching the final months of his contract, but from the way I see it, it’s not about him. It’s a team issue. They say he has not done enough to win trophies for the team in comparison to what he did at Sundowns.

"But to be honest, these are two different teams. They have different sets of players and certainly a different level of dedication.

"When it’s time for Chiefs to win, they can win, but it can never be narrowed to a single player. When it’s time, they can do it with him."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Chidzambwa has further suggested Billiat may be struggling because his strengths are not fully utilised by Chiefs, currently led by coach Arthur Zwane.

"The circumstances are not favouring him. If I was his coach, I would play him to his strengths. He is good at assisting and even scoring.

"Even If I was at the national team [Zimbabwe], I would make sure to call him back from retirement."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Apart from the three Premier Soccer League titles won at Sundowns, the now 32-year-old played a vital role in helping the team win the 2016 Caf Champions League title.

He also won the Caf Super Cup and the Nedbank Cup while with the Brazilians.

In 2016, he won the PSL Player of the Season, PSL midfielder of the Season and PSL Players' Player of the Season awards.

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT: Billiat is expected to be part of Amakhosi team that will play Golden Arrows on December 31 as the PSL resumes after an extended break due to the World Cup in Qatar.