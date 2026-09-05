Kaizer Chiefs striker Khanyisa Mayo's return date revealed - 'The team is struggling up front, his return will really help'

Khanyisa Mayo is yet to kick a ball in competitive action under new Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz, but there is finally light at the end of the tunnel for the Amakhosi faithful.

The former Cape Town City man is said to be recovering very well from a hernia operation that he underwent following the end of last season, with the surgery having forced him to miss Chiefs' pre-season camp in Spain in July.

While he has started training, Mayo has been doing so separately from his teammates as he edges closer to a full recovery.

The 28-year-old's absence has left a gap in the side's strike force, with the technical staff forced into a rotation up front with Flavio Silva also out injured and Etiosa Ighodaro slowly returning to full fitness.

Despite the team showing glimpses of quality in their opening matches of the campaign, the lack of a focal point striker has seen supporters get frustrated with the lack of cutting edge.

The medical team has been cautious with Mayo’s workload to ensure there are no setbacks in his return to full intensity. As he moves into the final phase of his recovery, the focus has shifted from clinical rehabilitation to match-specific conditioning.

Chiefs fans will be excited to hear that, according to a source who spoke with KickOff, the player is expected to be available for selection in about two weeks' time.

"The boy has healed nicely; what they are working on now is his fitness," the source told the publication.

"At the moment, he is still hitting the gym. They are still getting him back to his best again. It won't take long though.

"The exact date set by the medical department for his return is the 20th of September.

"Everyone can see that the team is struggling up front. His return will really help," he said.

Amakhosi next face Siwelele FC at the Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday, but that fixture will come too soon for the Bafana Bafana international who may have to target matches after the international break for his return.

For Fernando Da Cruz, having Mayo back with both Silva and Ighodaro fit too, will allow the coach to use his strikeforce to fulfil his mandate of restoring Kaizer Chiefs to the summit of South African football.







