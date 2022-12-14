Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates should forget PSL, Mamelodi Sundowns to win again - Mohlala

Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jethro ‘Lovers’ Mohlala has said Masandawana will defend the Premier Soccer League title.

Mohlala pours cold water on Bucs and Chiefs’ hopes

Tips Masandawa to win sixth successive title

Lauds Sundowns’ development structures

WHAT HAPPENED? The three-time PSL title winner believes none of the Soweto-based clubs can catch up with the title defenders.

Although the Sea Robbers have bolstered their squad with two new signings, Mohlala says that will not stop his former club from winning the league and asserting their dominance in the competition.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID "I think this season Downs will win the title for the sixth time in a row. Last season it was the same case, and no team managed to catch them," he said.

"I think Chiefs and Pirates should forget the Premiership title this season as Sundowns will win it again.

"The reality is, Downs will continue winning the PSL title for the coming three to five years.

"I see Pirates are signing players, but sometimes it’s about the club structures to win the PSL title.

"Look at Downs, everything starts at development [level] and they also sign players they believe will add value and are hungry for success."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro has signed Craig Martin and Ndumiso Mabena ahead of the PSL resumption. The former will join during the January transfer window, while the latter signed the deal after training with the club for some months.

On the other hand, Chiefs, fourth on the log with 21 points, are yet to confirm any new signings, although they have been linked with Luke Fleurs of SuperSport United.

Sundowns are top of the table with 28 points from 12 games, and a possible return of their dependable goal machine Peter Shalulile from an injury spell will boost their campaign.

Pirates, who are two points below Chiefs, last won the title 10 years ago, while Amakhosi were PSL winners in the 2014/15 season, then under Stuart Baxter.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS, PIRATES, AND SUNDOWNS? The Glamour Boys will restart the campaign with a match against Golden Arrows on December 31, while Bucs and Masandawana will clash a day before.