Kaizer Chiefs make bid for Khama Billiat replacement? - Motaung responds

Kaizer Motaung Jr. has denied reports linking Kaizer Chiefs with FCB Nyasa Big Bullets winger Lanjesi Nkhoma as a possible Khama Billiat replacement.

Nkhoma performed well in recent Cosafa competition

He is rumoured to be on his way to Chiefs

Amakhosi respond

WHAT HAPPENED: Chances are high Billiat will not be part of Chiefs squad next season after his deal expired at the end of the concluded campaign.

Initially, there were rumours Chiefs had opted to sign 21-year-old Nkhoma as a replacement for Billiat as Amakhosi continue to strengthen their team ahead of the new season.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "It is a lot of money [from Chiefs]... about [R4.3 million]... the offer is now in. I am not sure when it started or when they sent it through but [on Tuesday] Bullets officials were talking about it," SNL24 reported.

"It is actually tempting for the club though they still want to have the youngster in the team."

WHAT HAVE CHIEFS SAID? The club's sporting director Motaung Jr have distanced themselves from the reports, insisting they are not factual.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs had initially decided to extend the contract of the 33-year-old Zimbabwean but with reduced wages as opposed to what he was earning.

It is the reason why the creative player opted not to sign a new deal despite his struggles owing to recurring injury problems.

In the past five seasons he has been at Naturena, Billiat could not replicate his Mamelodi Sundowns form but Amakhosi maintained their trust in him.

WHAT NEXT: It is interesting to see who Chiefs will add to their squad ahead of the new season.