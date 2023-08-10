Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo claims it is easy to play against Maseko - 'His right foot is non-existent'

Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo believes Thapelo Maseko is an easy player to mark and suggested defenders shouldn't struggle to contain him.

Maseko won Man of the Match vs Chiefs

Sundowns won the game 2-1

Khumalo explains Chiefs' defensive mistakes

WHAT HAPPENED: Maseko was a handful for Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday as Mamelodi Sundowns grabbed a 2-1 win in a Premier Soccer League outing.

The winger went on to be crowned the Man of the Match owing to his display at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

However, Doctor Khumalo argues Amakhosi did not know how to stop the left-footed attacker who was 'easy to mark'.

WHAT HE SAID: When you force him to go to the left he is comfortable. So you close the line... because when the ball goes out you lose possession," Khumalo told SABC Sport TV.

"So a player like this is easy to play against. If I was on the bench I would have said ‘Allow Maseko to have the ball’ because I have seen his right [foot], it is non-existent, it is for going to the mall.

"In the first half, [Chiefs] made him look good because he is an old-fashioned type of a player, he hits the run, he doesn’t have any other option."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In the 2022/23 season, Maseko played a vital role in helping SuperSport United finish third on the PSL table to qualify for the Caf Confederation Cup.

The youngster played a total of 24 league matches for the Swanky Boys, scoring four goals and providing two assists in the process.

It explains why Sundowns went for his services a couple of weeks ago as coach Rhulani Mokwena strengthened his team

WHAT'S NEXT?: Maseko hopes to be part of the Sundowns team that will play Moroka Swallows this weekend in the MTN8 cup competition.