Kaizer Chiefs injuries: Mixed news from camp

It's been a tough first season for coach Gavin Hunt who has also had to deal with injuries to Samir Nurkovic, Dumisani Zuma and Kearyn Baccus

have provided an injury update ahead of their league fixture against Stellenbosch FC at the Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday evening, a 17:00 kick-off.

The players in question are centre-back Ramahlwe Mphahlele and midfielders Lebogang Lesako and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo.

All three players picked up injuries or knocks in Chiefs' most recent outing, a 3-0 win over Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at the FNB Stadium.

"Player Injuries," the club wrote on their Twitter page. "Captain Ramahlwe is undergoing a late fitness test after a hamstring injury. Lesako will be out for 3 of 4 weeks after a knee injury. Speed recovery! Ngcobo is available for selection after limping out before the match ended on Tuesday."

Lesako has not been a regular this season and was making a rare appearance against TTM. Mphahlele has been one of Amakhosi's best and most consistent defenders this term and is seemingly thriving with the responsibility of the captain's armband.

Ngcobo has been in scintillating form in midfield of late and has scored two goals in his last two appearances for the Soweto outfit.



Still out with long-term injury for Gavin Hunt’s side is Khama Billiat. The Zimbabwean has a cracked bone in his leg and it was announced by the club on January 12 that he would be out for around two months.

Based on that, he may only be available for Amakhosi’s Caf clash with Petro de Luanda on March 16, which means missing another 11 matches.

Chiefs will be looking for a fourth consecutive league win when they take on Stellenbosch on Saturday, following victories over , and TTM.

This has seen them move up to the seventh position on the table with 16 points from 12 games. They remain, however, 10 points adrift of the joint log leaders, and Swallows FC.

Amakhosi will also be without Bernard Parker for their match against Stellies – the veteran forward is suspended for one match after picking up a fourth yellow card of the season during the win over TTM in Johannesburg earlier this week.