Billiat signs new Kaizer Chiefs deal? - agent provides update on former Mamelodi Sundowns star

Kaizer Chiefs have extended attacker Khama Billiat's contract by one year, according to reports.

Billiat has been with Chiefs since the 2018/19 season

His contract is set to expire in the next couple of days

Rumours have it Billiat is not leaving

WHAT HAPPENED: Billiat's deal with Chiefs is set to expire at the end of June and initially, there were no guarantees he will stay.

Tanzania Mainland League Champions and Caf Confederation Cup finalists Yanga SC had been linked with the Zimbabwean, but rumours have it the 32-year-old will still be at the Naturena for the 2023/24 season.

However, his agent Godfrey Bakasa refused to comment on the issue.

WHAT HE SAID: "I can't really confirm anything officially as yet, but as soon as there is any development then I will give you an update," Bakasa told SNL24.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 2022/23 season was just not good for Billiat. He struggled for fitness owing to recurring injuries, ending up making just 12 appearances across all competitions and providing four assists.

On the final day of the season, the player lasted less than five minutes in the 1-0 loss against Cape Town City that condemned Amakhosi to a fifth-place finish.

WHAT NEXT: Billiat will now work on his fitness hoping to repay the faith shown to him by the Glamour Boys.