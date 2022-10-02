AmaZulu head coach Brandon Truter was displeased with match official Victor Gomes' officiating during their clash with Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday.

Usuthu conceded after Zulu was sent off

Truter believes Zulu's booking was too soft

Ex-Swallows coach felt Chiefs had luck on their side

WHAT HAPPENED? Truter watched on as three members of his side were sent off during their MTN8 semi-final first-leg clash against Amakhosi which ended in a 1-1 draw in Johannesburg.

Usuthu could not hold on to their lead after they were reduced to 10 players with Veluyeke Zulu being sent off, while their goalscorer Frank Mhango was also dismissed for an off-the-field incident.

The KwaZulu-Natal giants' goalkeeper coach Abselon Johan was then red carded before Chiefs' unused substitute George Matlou was also dismissed after the final whistle.

Truter felt that Zulu's second yellow card which led to his dismissal was 'too soft' and he also stated that whenever two-time PSL Referee of the Season Gomes is involved in a match 'it is always a spectacle.'

Furthermore, the Cape Town-born tactician believes Chiefs got lucky when they levelled matters through Keagan Dolly in the second half.

WHAT DID TRUTER SAY? "Yeah, look they struggled, it's like we lost it, I think it was an individual mistake with them getting the goal. We had bodies around the ball at the moment, so to block either the cross to come in and then it went over I think two players closed before they tucked it in," Truter told SuperSport TV.

"So luck was on their side in that regard but we contained them, we played through the press in the first half, we were so dominant in the first 20 minutes up until the water break. And yeah, one or two times they were behind us and suddenly we were panicking, we were shouting, so the half-time break could not come soon enough.

"And we came out, to lose Zulu, I think it was a soft yellow card, because I saw some of them exactly the same and there was no yellow, but certain people when they are around in games like this and it's always a spectacle. But it sets it up for a good second leg, we'll take the away goal home, we'll finish it in Durban," he added.

"We were ten men for over 30 minutes, so we can't open up and give them the lead. We can't play the way the opponent wants to play. Look, we'll protect what we have, we'll take the away goal to Durban and we'll settle it there."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mhango, Zulu and Johan are set to miss Usuthu's next two matches which are PSL games. The trio will be back by the time AmaZulu host Chiefs in Durban in their second-leg encounter on October 23.

Zulu and Mhango have become key players for Truter's side after joining the Durban-based outfit from Orlando Pirates and Chippa United respectively prior to the start of the current season.

WHAT NEXT FOR AMAZULU? AmaZulu will resume their 2022-23 PSL campaign with a clash against Richards Bay at home in a KwaZulu-Natal Derby encounter on Wednesday.