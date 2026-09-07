Kaizer Chiefs Fernando Da Cruz explains formation switch - 'I’m happy we’re able to play two systems'

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz has explained his decisions behind the formation switch as they continue to march on staying within the leading pack.

The Glamour Boys started the current campaign utilising a standard 4-3-3 shape, but the technical team has opted for a 5-2-3 system in their last three outings.

This tactical shift was most recently visible during their hard-fought 3-2 victory over Siwelele FC on Sunday, a result that preserved their unbeaten status in the league.

Speaking to the media regarding the change, the French coach highlighted that the move is currently a necessity rather than a total departure from his original plans.

“For the moment, I’m happy we’re able to play two systems but for the moment it’s related to the injured players so sometimes it will also depend on the opponent and the different profile of players,” he told the media.

The victory against Siwelele was secured through goals from Vilakazi, Duba, and Abrahams, showcasing that the 5-2-3 system can still produce enough attacking intent to overwhelm Premiership defences.









However, the system has not been without its critics. Some supporters have expressed concern over the defensive stability of the three-man central defensive pairing, suggesting the team remains vulnerable despite having extra numbers at the back.

While the 5-2-3 has helped Chiefs maintain their unbeaten start, with Sunday’s victory over Siwelele taking their record to three wins and two draws from their opening five league matches, Da Cruz insists there will not be a rigid commitment to one system for the rest of the campaign.

With players returning from injury and different opponents presenting different challenges, Chiefs could therefore switch between systems as the season progresses.

For Da Cruz, adaptability appears to be more important than committing his team to one formation. The objective is clearly to keep opponents guessing while managing the physical load on his key players.

The coach is banking on the fact that a versatile team is harder to prepare for, even if it means sacrificing the familiarity of a fixed starting XI and a single formation that the fans might be more accustomed to seeing at Naturena.

The next test for the Amakhosi and their evolving tactical identity will come in the form of an away trip to face Polokwane City next Saturday.

It remains to be seen whether Da Cruz will persist with the three-man defensive line or revert to the 4-3-3 if his injury concerns ease throughout the week.

Regardless of the formation, the pressure will be on to keep the momentum building as Chiefs look to prove they have the tactical depth to compete for silverware this season.



