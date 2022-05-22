Kaizer Chiefs fans divided on Zwane's future
Bernard Parker's late equaliser earned Kaizer Chiefs a 2-2 draw against Swallows FC at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
It marked the end of the Soweto giants' 2021/22 Premier Soccer League campaign as they concluded the season in position four on the table, although they could drop as low as sixth should Royal AM and Orlando Pirates get favourable results in their catch-up games.
Saturday's performance, where they were largely outplayed, sparked a huge reaction from fans, most of them not satisfied by what they witnessed on the afternoon at FNB Stadium.
They made known what they think about interim co-coach Arthur Zwane as a section of fans felt he is not the right man to lead them next season.
But others gave Zwane the thumbs up and want him to be handed the head coach role. They feel he represents the future and will steer the team in the right direction to end a long trophy drought.
Some fans are already suggesting players Amakhosi should bring in next season who they feel can help change their fortunes. They also took stock of what happened this season, naming players they think were the best performers.
Should Zwane be given the Chiefs job or the club should look elsewhere? Who do you think Chiefs should sign? Let us know what you think in the comments below.