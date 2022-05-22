Kaizer Chiefs fans divided on Zwane's future

Bernard Parker's late equaliser earned Kaizer Chiefs a 2-2 draw against Swallows FC at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

It marked the end of the Soweto giants' 2021/22 Premier Soccer League campaign as they concluded the season in position four on the table, although they could drop as low as sixth should Royal AM and Orlando Pirates get favourable results in their catch-up games.

Saturday's performance, where they were largely outplayed, sparked a huge reaction from fans, most of them not satisfied by what they witnessed on the afternoon at FNB Stadium.

They made known what they think about interim co-coach Arthur Zwane as a section of fans felt he is not the right man to lead them next season.

I honestly don't have any faith at all in Zwane, i will reiterate.

I know its an unpopular thing to say with my fan base. You will have to forgive me guys. — AlanSithole (@alan_sithole) May 21, 2022

Today i can officially say Zwane is only good with young players, not ready with the big boys. Big name players will not give him any justice. So we need a coach...... I love kaizer chiefs ❤️ — Mr Vaccine ✌️ (@akhilekid2) May 21, 2022

I will not support any coach that plays parker for more than 80 minutes ...so zwane must go — Bathong .Wena.🦄 (@pedi_hun) May 21, 2022

I think Arthur Zwane doesn't even deserve to stay as an assistant. #DStvPrem #Amakhosi4Life — 🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@capitalfellow_) May 21, 2022

Honest assessment of this Zwane cameo coaching job. I don’t think he can take us anywhere. However we need to look at the players too. These players seems to have zero confidence on the ball. It’s like they can’t play football. Other teams pass and create chances but we can’t. — Wandile (@Wandi_Star) May 21, 2022

We even love our development coach Zwane........but he needs to work extra hard for now he is not ready to face the big boys https://t.co/F1ZcDqJssX — Mr Vaccine ✌️ (@akhilekid2) May 21, 2022

Lol, I don’t man, people feel compelled to want to convince me that Zwane is the right man to coach Chiefs. Mna I am not trying to convince any Chiefs supporter that he is not, I am past that. But I will continue to share my opinions with the CLUB and SD that he is not. — Dabane (@Sgadi28) May 21, 2022

You rely on Parker to play midfield?? The whole Parker? Zwane isn’t serious! — 1st_Female_President_of_Khosi_Nation (@TheeUltimateLee) May 21, 2022

But others gave Zwane the thumbs up and want him to be handed the head coach role. They feel he represents the future and will steer the team in the right direction to end a long trophy drought.

Article continues below

I’m glad somebody FINALLY at #KaizerChiefs said this out loud. When we told you players have become complacent at Naturena and they’re mentally not good enough for Chiefs, nobody listened.



Zwane must stay and fix this team. #Amakhosi4Life https://t.co/o8TOWOmZLd — Amakhosi4LIVE (@amakhosi4live) May 22, 2022

Arthur Zwane didn’t start the season, yet people are already giving up on him? Please can someone get me through this thought process ? — Kaizer Chiefs x RSBerkane 🍊❤️✌🏾 (@tintswalomegacy) May 21, 2022

Zwane wants to play ball.. He knows the type of players he wants and he knows the philosophy of @KaizerChiefs. I hope we keep him and sing the players he wants. https://t.co/jfXTbdD20l — KayGee (@lucaskagiso) May 21, 2022

Give Arthur Zwane a chance to learn as well. How is he going to be a great coach when he isn’t given an opportunity? Come on — Kaizer Chiefs x RSBerkane 🍊❤️✌🏾 (@tintswalomegacy) May 21, 2022

Check our Kaizer Motaung Jnr and Arthur Zwane, this two click and understand the mission.



The goal is to get high end, good quality players whose mission is to win 🏆 for the club. This duo will take the club to another level. pic.twitter.com/dkf4hlqnwu — Themba Kaebis (@Themba_kaebis) May 18, 2022

I agree with Zwane we need to address the Elephant in a room which is playing personnel https://t.co/AQByfQbY6d — Obakeng (@ObakengMagobolo) May 22, 2022

You see now? This is what Kaizer Chiefs needed. Zwane my coach. https://t.co/buqCj2KLSV — . (@Mabua_) May 22, 2022

Zwane is brutally honest here: "We didn't have good enough players to play for this club". 👌Forget about people coach.👌As you said, that's the reality.👌He reminds me of coach McCarthy. Azikhale! https://t.co/dnPC71MmnW — mgwena (@fixi1_01) May 22, 2022

All the games we lost and drew were a result of players mistakes. The game against Stellies, our defense made 2 mistakes, game against Swallows, we conceded from our players handling the ball. You can't blame the coach for players mistakes.The fact is,our squad is not good enough — ZwaneBall 🔥✌🏿❤️ (@ZwaneBall) May 21, 2022

If not Arthur Zwane then who? — Kaizer Chiefs x RSBerkane 🍊❤️✌🏾 (@tintswalomegacy) May 21, 2022

Some fans are already suggesting players Amakhosi should bring in next season who they feel can help change their fortunes. They also took stock of what happened this season, naming players they think were the best performers.

Can we pass him?

Who will pass him?

Ain't we gonna make him suffer like Billiat?

We need a creative Middlefield and him ofcose👇 https://t.co/2xKnWhsMkA pic.twitter.com/g5fmdMOKXm — Ikhubalo..lendlu..Emnyama✊ (@Mageme7) May 22, 2022

Dolly and Billiat are the only players that have shown commitment to the club this season. The rest were mediocre. https://t.co/oLwS4RDZXI — BraDon (@ontie_ODM) May 22, 2022

I agree with you on Billiat. But completely diagree on Parker. Time to move on. Maybe see what Billiat can do with a better squad — zondi mahlangu (@fanyanam) May 22, 2022

Kaizer Chiefs scouts There's Sithole who looks like billiat and Chipezeze in Baroka and they both from Zim they are good for your team — Fezile Msuthu (@KuyafanaA) May 22, 2022

people hate Khama Billiat for attention — Inah (@Inah7_) May 21, 2022

Unpopular opinion Billiat brings nothing to the table,, Parker for Chiefs provides more than Billiat — mr13December94 (@matolathabiso) May 22, 2022

I wonder why we never criticise Khama Billiat🚮 we ignore his mistakes, no matter how he flops we never demand ukuthi akhishwe🙇 Kaze ulidliseni ikhosi uBilliat🥱🚮 — #AbafanaAbaHot #AnyMinuteNow (@HopewellMakhubu) May 21, 2022

Should Zwane be given the Chiefs job or the club should look elsewhere? Who do you think Chiefs should sign? Let us know what you think in the comments below.