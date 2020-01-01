Cas dismiss Kaizer Chiefs’ transfer ban appeal

Amakhosi will now have to wait for nine months before they can start registering players again

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) has dismissed ’ appeal against a two-window transfer ban on Tuesday.

As a result, the Soweto giants will not be able to register players for two consecutive transfer windows due to the illegal signing of Andriamirado “Dax” Andrianarimanana in 2018.

Dax's former Malagasy club, Fosa Juniors lodged a complaint to Fifa stating that Chiefs didn’t justifiably compensate them for the transfer of the player.

Fifa then ruled in favour of Fosa and the box-to-box midfielder was handed a four months ban.

The Madagascar international has since served his suspension.

Chiefs lodged an appeal to Cas last month and the court has since released the following statement:

"The Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) has issued its decision in the appeal filed by the Malagasy player Andriamirado Aro Hasina Andrianamimanana (the Player) and the South African club Kaizer Chiefs FC (collectively, the Appellants), against the decision rendered by the Fifa Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC) on 5 December 2019 (the Challenged Decision)," a statement read.

"In such decision, the Fifa DRC noted that the Player and Kaizer Chiefs entered into a new contract when the Player was still under contract with Fosa Juniors FC/Madagascar. Given these circumstances, the Fifa DRC concluded that the Player unilaterally terminated the Employment Contract with Fosa Juniors FC without just cause."

"As a consequence, the Player was ordered, together with Kaizer Chiefs FC, to jointly and severally pay a compensation of MGA 157’572’000 (approx. USD 40’000) to Fosa Juniors FC."

"In addition, a four-month period of ineligibility was imposed on the Player, and Kaizer Chiefs FC was banned from registering any new players either nationally or internationally for two entire and consecutive registration periods."

"The CAS Panel in charge of this matter has dismissed the appeal and confirmed the Challenged Decision in its entirety."

This means Chiefs will not be able to register former duo of Sifiso Hlanti and Phathutshedzo Nange if they decide the duo with the club banned until July 2021.

Amakhosi have also been linked with former Wits goalkeeper Brandon Peterson.