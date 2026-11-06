Kaizer Chiefs defender Paseka Mako targets Carling Knockout Cup glory ahead of Siwelele showdown - 'We aim to win this trophy'

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The Glamour Boys are preparing for a crucial Carling Knockout quarter-final clash against the Bloemfontein-based outfit this Sunday. The experienced left-back has called on his teammates to maintain their focus, stressing the squad's determination to lift silverware this season.

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Amakhosi eye cup progression

The veteran defender is currently enjoying a resurgence in form and believes his physical condition is reaching its peak just as the competition intensifies. Paseka Mako is confident that he has found his rhythm and can offer even more to the team in the coming weeks. Success on Sunday would not only move the club closer to a trophy but also serve as a massive boost to a fanbase hungry for a return to the winner's circle.

Speaking about his personal progress and the physical demands of the current campaign, the defender expressed his satisfaction with how he is feeling on the pitch. "I am getting to the physical level I want to be at. Game by game I feel stronger," he told the club's media. His steady improvement mirrors the collective growth of the squad, which has shown significant signs of tactical maturity and resilience under pressure since the start of the competitive season in August.

'We want good performances'

The defender highlighted the internal belief that the squad is on the verge of a major breakthrough if they maintain their current work ethic. "We are a unified group. Everyone is doing their best, and we are all working tirelessly towards achieving the same goal. It has just been unfortunate that we haven’t got the results we feel our performances deserve, but if we keep up our efforts, they will come. Consistency is key, and we want good performances every game," Mako explained.

Respecting the opposition

While the ultimate goal is to lift the trophy, Mako is quick to point out that looking too far ahead would be a mistake. Siwelele represent a dangerous hurdle in the quarterfinals, and the Kaizer Chiefs camp is treating them with the utmost respect. The defender noted that while they have studied the opposition’s strengths, the primary objective is to dictate the tempo of the game and impose the Chiefs' own style of play. Total concentration will be required to execute the tactical plan laid out by the technical team.

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The ambition within the squad is clear, but it is tempered by a professional understanding of the challenges that knockout football presents. “We aim to win this trophy, but we’re not getting ahead of ourselves, and all that is on our minds is to get through this quarterfinal. They are difficult opponents, and we are aware of some of their strengths, but our primary focus is always on our own strategy of how to impose ourselves on them and win the match. We need to concentrate the whole time on executing what the coaches have told us,” he added.