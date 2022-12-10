‘Kaizer Chiefs deal is done’ - Polokwane Municipality’s Sebaka confirms Peter Mokaba Stadium agreement

Polokwane municipality sports ,anager Mantlako Sebaka has confirmed a deal with Kaizer Chiefs over Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Polokwane enter into deal with Amakhosi

Chiefs to host matches at the Stadium

Deal awaits official signing of documents

WHAT HAPPENED? Should the deal finally see the light of day, it means the Soweto giants will host some of their matches at the facility.

The Glamour Boys enjoy huge support across the country, and the municipality hopes to use their popularity to boost local tourism.

In the end, the deal is also expected to help revive the economy of the region.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "The Chiefs deal is done," Sebaka said.

"It only requires us to now finalise the agreement and sign the document. And again, essentially, it means we are agreeing on three games or three matches for the remainder of the PSL season.

"I think there’s a game between the home team, which is Kaizer Chiefs and Golden Arrows, another one with Royal AM, and the last one, I think, is against the Swallows."

AND WHAT IS MORE: The official further shed light on the reported negotiations they have had with Marumo Gallants.

"With Marumo, the funny part is that in a partnership, you have parties; it can be three; it can be four; but in this case, it’s Polokwane and Marumo," Sekaba continued.

"The funny part is that we are not getting any communication from Marumo Gallants. I must admit that we also heard those rumours but never, never had anyone from Marumo formalising, even if it’s a phone call to say we are moving on, thank you, bye-bye. We haven’t heard that"

He added: "And it’s really strange because, under normal circumstances, when you are in this type of partnership, there’s got to be some kind of communication, and it’s not forthcoming.

"We haven’t broken away from the contract. We haven’t breached the contract. So, if it was us who said to them, 'Cheers, goodbye,' it means they wouldn’t be using our facility to practice or to train."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs use the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg as their primary home ground.

Should they move to Peter Mokaba Stadium, it means they will be hosting their matches in Polokwane again. The Glamour Boys used the 2010 Fifa World Cup venue to host some of their matches between 2011 and 2014.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? They are set to resume the Premier Soccer League campaign with a match against Golden Arrows on December 31 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.