Kaizer Chiefs could draw Mamelodi Sundowns or Orlando Pirates in Telkom Knockout Cup quarter-finals

Ernst Middendorp's men will wait for Tuesday to see if they will be drawn against their archrivals or the Brazilians in the next round of the TKO

could be pitted against and in the quarter-finals of the 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup.

This was after the confirmed the seeded and unseeded teams for the quarter-final draw which will be conducted immediately after the and Bloemfontein game on Tuesday.

According to the PSL, Sundowns, Pirates, and SuperSport United will be in Pot 1 after finishing the highest of the remaining nine teams in the league last season.

Amakhosi, , and the winner between Chippa and Celtic will be in Pot 2.

The procedure will be the same as the previous round with the team that's drawn first enjoying home ground advantage.

Now, with Chiefs in Pot 2, there's a huge possibility of a match-up between the 'Big Three' after Tuesday's draw.

Should Amakhosi successfully avoid either Sundowns or Pirates, they could still get a tough draw against either SuperSport United or Highlands Park.

United and Highlands Park recently played in the MTN8 final with the former beating Owen Da Gama's side to lift their second trophy in three years.

Ernst Middendorp last reached a Cup final earlier this year when they lost the Nedbank Cup to TS Galaxy.

The Soweto giants are desperate to win a trophy or two this season having gone four seasons without any under three different coaches.