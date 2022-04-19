Kaizer Chiefs confirm dates for rescheduled matches

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the Premier Soccer League has set dates for their rescheduled matches against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows.

The Soweto giants failed to fulfil their fixtures against City and Arrows last December due to a Covid-19 outbreak in their camp. Then they approached Safa to have an independent arbitrator reschedule the games.

But the PSL insisted on a review of the arbitrator’s decision which will be heard by the Gauteng High Court on May 10.

Before the High Court sits, Chiefs will have to play the two games at dates that have now been confirmed.

“The away match against Lamontville Golden Arrows, which was originally scheduled for 8 December 2021 will now be played in Durban on Freedom Day, 27 April 2022,” Chiefs announced in a statement.

“The other match – against Cape Town City, postponed from 4 December 2021 – will now take place on 30 April 2022 at FNB Stadium.”

“The game against Arrows will kick off at 15:00 on 27 April and the clash against Cape Town City will commence at 15:00 on 30 April at FNB Stadium.”

City have already said they have lodged a protest against playing the rescheduled games.

If the Citizens do not fulfil the fixtures, it could create a long legal wrangle.

Making it a potentially stormy legal battle is that both Chiefs and City are contesting for a top-two league finish to play Caf Champions League football next season.

Chiefs are already accusing the PSL of disregarding the rule book concerning this matter.

“The league decided to charge Amakhosi for not honouring the fixtures. The club took the matter to arbitration under Safa,” said Chiefs.

Article continues below

“Mr Zola Majavu, who is the PSL prosecutor affirmed that the league would recognise the ruling as final and binding and not appealable – which is in line with the NSL/PSL and Safa rules.

“In an unprecedented move, the league announced that they would submit the arbitration ruling by Advocate [Nazeer] Cassim for review outside of the football framework by taking the matter to the High Court.”