Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz assesses league title chances after Soweto derby loss - 'It is more difficult'

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Amakhosi coach has refused to wave the white flag in the Betway Premiership title race despite a painful Soweto derby defeat. The Frenchman watched his side fall to a 2-1 loss against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement

Title race reality check for Amakhosi

The latest edition of the Soweto derby delivered plenty of drama, but ultimately ended in disappointment for Kaizer Chiefs as Orlando Pirates claimed a vital 2-1 victory.

"I will say that it is more difficult today after this game but the PSL is a long journey so there is 21 fixtures remaining but when we recover our injured players, because we have been unlucky since the start of the season, we will have more consistency in our performance because we had a lot of draws this season but we deserved to win this game but because of our lack of expereince we didn't win this game but it will turn in our favour when we recover our full squad," said Da Cruz as quoted by SABC Sport.

Growing pains for a youthful squad

One of the recurring themes of the current Chiefs campaign has been the development of their younger players under high-pressure circumstances.

"It's a good question – we must use these types of games to grow players and to reach the next steps. The players must understand that even though we play well, it's not enough – we must reach the next steps now. So, we must continue to work, but it takes time. We can't achieve this overnight – we can't gain experience from one day to the next. We must continue to learn from competitions of different levels," the Amakhosi mentor explained. This philosophy suggests a patient rebuild is underway at Naturena, even if the fans are demanding immediate success.

Advertisement Advertisement

The manager's focus on long-term growth is a clear indication that he views the current struggles as necessary hurdles for his squad. By blooding young talent in the Soweto derby, the club is investing in the future, though the short-term cost is visible in the league table. The challenge now is ensuring these lessons translate into better game management and a more clinical edge in front of goal when the league resumes.

Related Topics

Controversy and tactical positives

Despite the final scoreline, Da Cruz found reasons to be encouraged by the way his team performed, particularly during the opening 45 minutes of the contest.

However, the defeat was not without its moments of contention, as the Chiefs boss took issue with the deciding factor of the match.

Advertisement

With the dust settling on the Soweto showdown, the focus for Chiefs now shifts to a crucial period of recovery and tactical refinement. The 11-point gap is daunting, but with 21 matches still to play, Da Cruz is betting on his squad's potential to bridge the divide once his injury list clears up. Whether Amakhosi can truly re-enter the title race will depend on their ability to find the consistency their coach has promised in the coming weeks of the season.