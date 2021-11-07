Kaizer Chiefs are too big for their 'ordinary players' - Khanye

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye has described it as a “shame” that the Soweto Derby has lost its “spark” as he slammed the Glamour Boys and Orlando Pirates for their lack of quality.

His remarks come after Chiefs edged Pirates 2-1 in Saturday’s Premier Soccer League clash at FNB Stadium.

While exonerating Keagan Dolly who grabbed a brace and Khama Billiat who provided an assist and won a penalty for Chiefs, Khanye criticises Amakhosi players, saying they “look ordinary.”

“The derby is no longer the same, it no longer has some spark because these players are not confident to take some responsibility. We need to be realistic, it’s a shame on both teams,” said Khanye on iDiski TV.

“There are only two players who complement Chiefs [Dolly and Billiat]. They are always raising their hands up. The rest look ordinary, I think Chiefs is too big for them. They were only playing well for their previous teams. The coach plays two defensive midfielders who are Nange and Ngcobo.

“Ngcobo is not a midfielder, he was unnecessarily losing the ball. He looked ordinary there. If someone recommends him and brings a scout to watch him play, the scout would say this is a bad player yet this guy is a defender. The coach played Cardoso and they conceded."

The ex-Chiefs star then turned his focus to Pirates as he feels they did not do enough in the transfer market to build a solid team.

Since last season, Pirates have been complaining of injuries to key players especially upfront.

They currently have players like defender Innocent Maela, goalkeeper Richard Ofori, Thembinkosi Lorch, Frank Mhango, Vincent Pule and Zakhele Lepasa on their injury list.

“During the last transfer window, Pirates were supposed to sign three players to back up or compete against Lorch, Pule and Gabadinho Mhango. Because if these players get injured, you don’t have those that can run and are arrogant on the ball or players who score in big matches like Lorch,” Khanye said.

“Pirates have the technical team to blame because they were supposed to sign attacking players so that if Lorch or Pule gets injured, there are others who can score.”