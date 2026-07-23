Kaizer Chiefs announce permanent transfer acquisition of CR Belouizdad forward

In a statement released on Chiefs official website, the club stated:

"Kaizer Chiefs have completed the permanent signing of Khanyisa Mayo from Algerian giants CR Belouizdad, following his loan spell with the Glamour Boys last season. The deal was finalised for an undisclosed fee agreed upon between the two Clubs.

Mayo, who worked hard during his one-season loan stint, now commits his future to Chiefs as the team prepares for an ambitious campaign under head coach Fernando Da Cruz. The 27-year-old forward will be a key part of the squad competing in both the domestic league and continental CAF competitions.

Known for his pace, creativity, and eye for goal, Mayo has already established himself as a fan favourite at Naturena. His permanent move strengthens Amakhosi’s attacking options and signals the Club’s intent to challenge for glory both locally and across Africa.

We welcome Khanyisa officially and look forward to his continued contributions."















