Goal.com
LiveVPN
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Asanele Velebayi and Khanyisa Mayo, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Steve Blues

Kaizer Chiefs announce permanent transfer acquisition of CR Belouizdad forward

Kaizer Chiefs
K. Mayo
Premier Soccer League
Transfers
CR Belouizdad

Despite a disappointing loan spell that saw Khanyisa Mayo score just two goals in his 15 appearances for the Black and Gold, Amakhosi have chosen to make his switch to Naturena a permanent one for an undisclosed fee. The 27-year-old forward, who is currently out injured until September, has committed his long term future to the club.

In a statement released on Chiefs official website, the club stated:

"Kaizer Chiefs have completed the permanent signing of Khanyisa Mayo from Algerian giants CR Belouizdad, following his loan spell with the Glamour Boys last season. The deal was finalised for an undisclosed fee agreed upon between the two Clubs.

Mayo, who worked hard during his one-season loan stint, now commits his future to Chiefs as the team prepares for an ambitious campaign under head coach Fernando Da Cruz. The 27-year-old forward will be a key part of the squad competing in both the domestic league and continental CAF competitions.

Known for his pace, creativity, and eye for goal, Mayo has already established himself as a fan favourite at Naturena. His permanent move strengthens Amakhosi’s attacking options and signals the Club’s intent to challenge for glory both locally and across Africa.

We welcome Khanyisa officially and look forward to his continued contributions."

Premier Soccer League
Kruger United crest
Kruger United
KUN
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC





Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google