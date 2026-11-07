Manuel Neuer successor confirmed! Jurgen Klopp names Marc-Andre ter Stegen as Germany's undisputed No. 1 following Ajax resurgence

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Jurgen Klopp has confirmed his squad for Germany’s upcoming Nations League assignments against Serbia and the Netherlands, making a definitive call on the goalkeeping hierarchy. The former Liverpool boss has put his faith in experience by naming Marc-Andre ter Stegen as his undisputed starter between the sticks.

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A definitive choice between the sticks

Klopp finished his Germany roster for the looming Nations League clashes, making his stance on the goalkeeping department crystal clear. While Barcelona attacker Karim Adeyemi was a notable absentee from the list, Ter Stegen secured his spot as the premium option in goal.

The veteran shot-stopper, currently plying his trade on loan at Ajax from Barca, will lead the line ahead of fellow goalkeepers Jonas Urbig and Alexander Nubel. Both understudies have enjoyed impressive domestic campaigns, but Klopp ultimately opted for seasoned pedigree at the back.

Klopp explains his goalkeeping hierarchy

Speaking at a recent press conference, Klopp detailed his reasoning behind handing the gloves to the Ajax man. He acknowledged the strong competition within the squad but emphasised the need for a reliable, reassuring presence in defence.

"Marc is having a fantastic season in Amsterdam, and fortunately, the other two are also having really good seasons," Klopp explained to reporters, as quoted by SPORT. "We’re going into these matches with Marc as our number one. And this isn’t about who happens to be making the better saves at any given moment, because goalkeepers need to provide a lot of stability and confidence."

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Dictating play from the back

Ter Stegen is currently enjoying a career renaissance in the Eredivisie after a severe injury ruled him out of the 2026 World Cup. Klopp highlighted that the former Barcelona captain overall tactical awareness and distribution ultimately set him apart from his peers.

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“The number one requirement for a goalkeeper is to make sure the ball doesn’t end up in the net. That’s the most important thing," Klopp added. "But beyond that, there are several other aspects that matter: How can he dictate our game, including when we’re in possession? How does he handle these situations? And when we’re defending with a high line, how early can he recognise those situations so that he can defend further up the pitch as a goalkeeper?"

The manager stressed the importance of proactive sweeping duties in his tactical setup, adding: "It’s a strange way of putting it, but essentially, it’s about knowing when to come out and deal with the danger - not trying to dribble, but simply clearing the ball. All of these things are part of the job. Marc has the most experience in this area, and, yes, we’re going into these matches with him as our number one."

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Cementing the starting role

Germany will now turn their attention to crucial Nations League tests against Serbia and the Netherlands. For Ter Stegen, this international break represents a golden opportunity to permanently lock down the starting role under the new regime.

With consistent club minutes finally back under his belt, the goalkeeper will be determined to repay his manager's faith and put his previous injury woes firmly in the rearview mirror.