According to Sky , the 39-year-old is not ruling out another spell in charge of RB Leipzig. Nagelsmann has long been seen as a possible successor to Martin Demichelis, whose start to the season with the Saxony side has fallen short of expectations, leaving them only ninth in the Bundesliga table.

After the disappointing World Cup in North America, the DFB parted company with Nagelsmann as Germany head coach.

When had Julian Nagelsmann already coached RB Leipzig?

For Nagelsmann, a return to Leipzig would also take him back to very familiar surroundings. Between 2019 and 2021, he took charge of the Saxony side in 95 competitive matches, led the club to the Champions League semi-finals and to the runners-up spot in the league.

Recently, DFB director Rudi Völler told Bild he was convinced Nagelsmann would soon take over a top team again: "Julian will take a bit of a breather, settle down. And then he will quickly take over an absolute top team again, I have no doubts about that."

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On Wednesday, Sport Bild described the rumours of a possible Nagelsmann return to Leipzig as baseless. A day later, however, Sky took a different line. According to the report, Nagelsmann is certainly part of Leipzig's thinking, should they actually part company with Demichelis. Oliver Mintzlaff in particular, chairman of the supervisory board at RB Leipzig and CEO of Red Bull, is said to be a supporter of Nagelsmann, who still enjoys a good reputation within the RB set-up. However, Leipzig are not believed to be the only club with Nagelsmann on their shortlist. There is also said to be interest from the Premier League.

Despite the speculation, those in charge at Leipzig initially want to stick with Demichelis, according to the report. Head of Soccer Roger Schmidt, successor to Jürgen Klopp, who took over the Germany job from Nagelsmann, is said to still be arguing internally for calm for the time being.

During the international break, sporting director Marcel Schäfer also publicly backed the Argentine: "A newly assembled team needs time to find itself and develop routines. That is the reality."

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Still, Demichelis probably does not have much time left to convince the decision-makers of his approach. October should offer important clues about his future. The Argentine is trying to get the team playing more attractive football, precisely the issue that had recently been used to criticise predecessor Ole Werner. At the same time, communication is making his job harder: in the extremely international squad, Demichelis speaks mainly German and Spanish, and only a little English.

Only in the summer did Demichelis take over Leipzig after the club surprisingly parted company with Werner. He had previously guided RB back into the Champions League.

Following the long international break, Demichelis and Leipzig now face a daunting run of fixtures: first, two home wins against Eintracht Frankfurt and PSV Eindhoven are a must, before away games against Bayern Munich and Real Madrid follow.