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Julian Brandt had plenty of interest as a free agent last summer, but chose Ajax. "When Jordi Cruijff calls, you at least pick up the phone," he tells De Volkskrant.

Brandt became a key player at Borussia Dortmund, but the club did not renew his latest contract. The German playmaker drew plenty of interest from elsewhere.

Then Ajax announced his arrival out of the blue. "Ajax have a mythical status," Brandt explains. "You drive onto the grounds and you feel something, you can taste something. Ajax are steeped in tradition, and their successful past must not come to an end."

"What defines Ajax and makes them different from my previous clubs is their identity. Ajax value a particular type of football. At Leverkusen and Dortmund, that's not always entirely clear," he says.

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Brandt loves Dutch football. "How they use space, how they control the ball, what they value: technique, developing talent, possession."

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Ajax are aiming high this season and want to win every trophy they can. Brandt shares that ambition. "I didn't come here to finish second, or to play in the Europa League or Conference League," he says.

"If Ajax had said: listen, we've had a lot of problems in recent years, and we probably can't solve them, I wouldn't have come. I want to be part of the solution," he says.

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"Maybe not everyone around me thought I would make this decision, but ultimately I make decisions for myself," he adds.

Brandt had thought carefully about signing a three-year deal with Ajax. "I chose the club where I thought I would enjoy myself most."